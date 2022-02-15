English
    IIT-Delhi startup surprises outgoing director with special drone show

    The outgoing IIT Delhi director V Ramgopal Rao said, "I knew that they are performing, but didn't realise that they were doing it on the occasion of my handing over charge tomorrow. It was very touching indeed to see myself in the sky."

    Moneycontrol News
    February 15, 2022 / 03:44 PM IST
    BotLab Dynamics put up a show to bid farewell to the outgoing Director of IIT Delhi, V Ramgopal Rao. (Image credit: Screengrab of the video shared by @ramgopal_rao)

    BotLab Dynamics put up a show to bid farewell to the outgoing Director of IIT Delhi, V Ramgopal Rao. (Image credit: Screengrab of the video shared by @ramgopal_rao)


    BotLab Dynamics, the IIT-Delhi startup which put up a show with 1,000 drones during the Beating Retreat ceremony on Republic Day, put up another 3D drone show on Monday. This time, however, it was for the outgoing director of the institute V Ramgopal Rao. And, it was a surprise.

    Taking to Twitter, Rao, who has been at the helm for six years, said he was "Touched by their gesture".

    In a Facebook post Rao added, "I knew that they are performing, but didn't realise that they were doing it on the occasion of my handing over charge tomorrow. It was very touching indeed to see myself in the sky."

    Speaking about startups, the outgoing IIT-Delhi Director said that he always supported them and understood their pain points because he had been through some of their struggles and can identify with their problems.

    "I believe in the saying that startup founders are the new freedom fighters. If India needs to free itself from poverty, inefficiency and inequality, its startups which have to show the way," Rao said.

    "Wealth creation happens through technology startups and academic institutions need to play a major role in creating an ecosystem for deep-tech innovation. Leadership and institutional support are essential for this," he added.
