BoAT founder Aman Gupta thanks PM Modi for including 'new age entrepreneurs' in Paris delegation

Aman Gupta, co-founder and CEO of BoAT, was one of the young entrepreneurs who was invited as part of the official delegation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2-day visit to Paris. Gupta took to Twitter to share a few pictures and also wrote a lengthy, heartfelt caption to go with them.

Thanking PM Modi for the recognition, Gupta wrote, “I used to see second and third gen entrepreneurs at state visits as official delegation with the Prime Minister but now new age entrepreneurs like myself are also being invited on such visits. This is a significant moment for us, as it reflects the recognition and support given to the entrepreneurial spirit in India.”

During his visit, Gupta said that he spoke about “Make in India” and Indian startups at the Indo-French CEO forum on Friday. “During my recent trip to Paris with the Honourable Prime Minister Mr @narendramodi and the Government of India, I had the honor of speaking about Make In India and Indian startups at the Indo-French CEO Forum.”

The Shark Tank India judge also mentioned about the state dinner at the Louvre Museum in Paris and witnessing the Bastille Day Parade where PM Modi was the guest of honour. “Additionally, I had the opportunity to meet with French ministers, bureaucrats, and corporates, and attend a state dinner at Louvre. The highlight of the trip was witnessing the Bastille Day Parade, where the Indian Contingent played "Sare Jahaan Se Acha." My heart swelled with happiness and pride in that moment,” he added.

“These experiences reinforce my belief that we are entering an era where India stands strong alongside the world. It fills me with hope for our nation's future. Let's work together to build an even stronger India in the coming years,” Gupta wrote while concluding the post.

Meanwhile, Grammy award-winning composer Ricky Kej was also among the guests invited for the banquet dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. He also shared two selfies that he took with Macron and PM Modi in his post on Twitter.



Kej said that it was an honour to be seated with two world leaders—Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. “The last leader hosted at the Louvre was Queen Elizabeth II in 1957!! A huge honour to be seated with the 2 world leaders and dine with them. The world is indeed in great hands. Bright future ahead,” he tweeted.