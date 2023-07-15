Grammy-winner Ricky Kej shares pics from banquet dinner for PM Modi in France

Ricky Kej takes a selfie with French President Emmanuel Macron and PM Narendra Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday hosted a banquet dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Louvre Museum in Paris. Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej, who was among the guests, shared a few glimpses from the event on social media.

Kej said it was an honour to be seated with two world leaders – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron – and to dine with them. He added that PM Modi has been making India proud at the global stage. “The last leader hosted at the Lovre was Queen Elizabeth II in 1957!! A huge honor to be seated with the 2 world leaders and dine with them. The world is indeed in great hands. Bright future ahead,” Ricky Kej tweeted alongside two selfies, one which shows him with PM Modi and the second which shows him at the dining table with both Modi and Macron.



Attended the official dinner in honor of PM Modiji at the @MuseeLouvre hosted by the suave & gracious President of France @EmmanuelMacron. The last leader hosted at the Lovre was Queen… pic.twitter.com/ychh2iBWlY

Assamese aerospace engineer Priyanka Rajkakati was also invited to the banquet dinner hosted by the Macrons in honour of PM Modi. She shared a picture from the dinner, writing that it was “truly an honour” to be seated at the table of honour.

Rajkakati wore a traditional Assamese mekhela chador for the dinner.



PM Modi was in France for a two-day official visit during which he graced the Bastille Day parade, which is part of the French National Day celebrations, as the guest of honour. A vegetarian menu was specially prepared for both days of his stay, Emmanuel Lenain, ambassador of France to India, revealed. Lenain also shared a few pictures of the menu, the table setting and the food served to PM Modi.



At theNational Assembly, a vegetarian menu was specially designed for PM Modi - as at yesterday's private dinner at Elysée Palace. Tonight's State dinner at the Louvre will also be a curated vegetarian spread with a French touch! pic.twitter.com/m1QUSyUJaz

Addressing the guests at the dinner, PM Modi said that the biggest similarity between India and France is that both countries know how to enjoy food. “French President Emmanuel Macron honoured me with his country's highest award yesterday. This is not only a matter of pride for me but also for 140 crore Indians. I express my heartfelt gratitude to French President Macron for this honour," he said during the dinner.

