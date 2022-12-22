Bengaluru man sends Dunzo agent to Apple store to get on a phone call with the staff

A person sent a Dunzo or Swiggy Genie guy to the Imagine Apple Store staff to resolve a query.

Customer service calls can be a nightmare thanks to long holds, mindless option choosing and then sudden disconnection. The process begins all over again with repetitive interactive voice responses, boring music and then the never-ending wait. To skip all the trouble, a man from Bengaluru had a life hack that is now viral on social media.

A Twitter user Shankar Ganesh tweeted about what an unnamed person did to get through Apple customer service that quickly was adjudged a “peak Bengaluru” moment.



A person sent a Dunzo or Swiggy Genie guy to the Imagine Apple Store here and spoke to the staff through his phone (to bypass centralized call centers) Just @peakbengaluru things I guess.

— Shankar Ganesh (@_shankarganesh) December 17, 2022

“A person sent a Dunzo or Swiggy Genie guy to the Imagine Apple Store here and spoke to the staff through his phone (to bypass centralized call centers). Just @peakbengaluru things I guess,” the man tweeted.

The process was simple. The man booked a Dunzo or Swiggy agent and asked him to go to an Apple store so that he could directly talk to the staff without having to be on a long wait with customer service agents. It is unclear if the man was busy or stuck somewhere as no more details are available. But Twitter users were mighty impressed with the hack.

“Print this, stick it on your desk and look at it every time that you think you've reached the limit for defining use cases for your product,” a user tweeted.

One man even commented about the time he had once hired a Dunzo executive to “chase a bus”.

“Up next: someone productizing this as a startup,” another comment read.

The tweet has been liked almost a thousand times with people praising the man for the life-changing hack to avoid long customer care centre holds.