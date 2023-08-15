Bengaluru auto driver's QR code hack has people requesting him for photos

Chandan K R Pete holds up his QR code on his watch to receive payment from a passenger. (Image courtesy: @_waabi_saabi_/X)

In a city renowned for its technological prowess, a simple yet ingenious hack by an autorickshaw driver has captured the imagination of social media users. The bustling streets of Bengaluru are no stranger to innovation, but the story of Chandan KR Pete, an auto driver who has ingeniously integrated a QR code as his smartwatch’s screensaver, has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter.

It all began with a tweet from @_waabi_saabi_, whose chance commute with Mr Pete, who she dubbed 'Tony Stark' from Iron Man, showed a fascinating fusion of everyday transportation and technology.

"Today I met namma Tony Stark in @nammayatri. Asked my auto driver for the QR code. Man flipped his hand and showed me his smartwatch. Turns out he's saved the QR code as his smartwatch screensaver. So much swag," she tweeted to her 11,000 followers.

Moneycontrol spoke to Mr Pete over a phone call where he recounted how the idea for the QR code was all his.

"I can see the time while driving, and it's more convenient than getting the QR code out after every ride," he explained. He added that over 50 individuals and passengers have clicked photographs of his clever watch display.

The convenience factor has led to a surge in digital payments, with the majority of his patrons opting for the QR code payment method instead of cash.

With nearly 4,000 likes and over a lakh views, @_waabi_saabi_'s tweet has sparked a chorus of laughs and applause. Users chimed in with their own tales of similar encounters.

A user from Mumbai shared an incident involving an auto-rickshaw driver whose phone’s wallpaper was a QR code.

"This auto-rickshaw driver in #Mumbai made his #UPI-QR his wallpaper avoiding the waste of time in unlocking the phone, then the App and pulling up the QR every time one of his riders want pay online. FYI: he is an old guy who prefers payments in cash and doesn't want to have his rickshaw laden with QR Stickers & Advertisements," the tweet read.



Similar experience here at #Mumbai a few days back! https://t.co/VFPhdOCZpX — Masoom Jain (@masoombakliwal) August 15, 2023

"I absolutely love hearing and telling these little observations that I have only experienced in Bangalore,” another user chimed in. "Dope stuff. Guy is a genius,” said another.

"My friend also has a QR on his smartwatch screen. Whenever he pays for the food/snacks he shows us his QR for bill split,” shared one user.

The 'Peak Bengaluru' account was amazed too.



"Auto drivers in Bangalore have more swag than Bangalore boys,” joked another.

Read: Bengaluru auto driver accepts 2 rides on different apps at the same time

Mr Pete operates his auto all through the city and accepts rides on Namma Yatri app – a city-based transportation app, and earns between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 per day.