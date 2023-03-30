'Battle of Baghpat' now in Shimla: Video of brawl among fruit sellers goes viral

Social media users compared the brawl in Shimla to the 'Battle of Baghpat' which took place in 2021. (Image credit: @mee2wee_/Twitter)

The legendary "Battle of Baghpat" fought between two warrior groups of chaat sellers in a small town of Uttar Pradesh in 2021 appears to inspired another among fruit sellers in Shimla. A video of the brawl is viral on social media and it opens with one person holding an empty vegetable tray and throwing it at another vendor. The incident took place on Monday.

The fight broke out around 8 am in the Ganj Bazar vegetable market while the vendors were bidding on fruits, Free Press Journal reported. It stated a domestic dispute between an uncle and a nephew which ignited the brawl as one argument led to another and things escalated into a physical fight with vendors hitting each other with fruit baskets and sticks until a policeman intervened.



Battle of Shimla Fruit Bazar. pic.twitter.com/0jg2LoTfAh

— News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) March 28, 2023

The clip reminded several users of the "Battle of Baghpat", with some saying nothing can beat the legendary "Chacha", the hero of the battle.

Some , however, added that nothing can come close to the "Battle of Baghpat" and also pointed out why they think so.

"The Battle of Baghpat had more acrobatic moves," tweeted Shivam Singh (@sshivams279). Another Twitter user Arjun (@arjun_maharathi)

listed points in Bahgpat incident's favour. "Can't compare it with Baghpat Chat yudh because: 1. Lack of agility amongst wrestlers. 2. Area is not utilised properly. 3. Police intervened pretty early . 4. It was more of a defensive battle where both the parties tried not to escalate while BCY was all guns blazing."

The video of the incident which occurred in a busy market in Uttar Pradesh's Baraut town, showed several men beating each other with sticks in the middle of the road. But, Harinder received more attention from netizens for his unique hairstyle.

Social media churned out hysterical memes comparing him to "Virus" from 3 Idiots and even Albert Einstein. The scuffle had led to the arrest of eight men, took place over attracting customers to the shops.

