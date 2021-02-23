Chacha the chaat vendor from Baghpat becomes Twitter India's latest meme obsession; here is why

The Chacha who is now trending high on Indian Twitter is a chaat seller named Harinder from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

‘Chacha’ is the new meme obsession of Indian Twitter. The Chacha in question is a chaat seller named Harinder from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, one of the protagonists in a clash which took place over attracting customers to the shops, the video of which went viral this week.

The video of the incident which occurred in a busy market in the Baraut town of Baghpat, showed several men beating each other with sticks in the middle of the road. However, Harinder received more attention from netizens for his unique hairstyle. Social media churned out hysterical memes comparing him to 'Virus' from 3 Idiots and even Albert Einstein.

The Baghpat Police was quick to release a photo of eight men arrested in the case so far.

A video posted by news agency ANI shows Harinder explaining the reason behind the fight. The man who is now popular on social media said that he has been running his business there for over 40 years alleging that the other party's chaat would not sell and they make his customers go away.

Soon netizens reacted to the hilarious clash as hashtag #Baghpat and #Chacha dominated trends on Twitter and Instagram.

Check out a few memes that are now widely shared on social media:



The most entertaining team of the day is here: #Baghpat pic.twitter.com/3n8MNAII4A — Ada Shriadhar (@AdaShriadhar) February 22, 2021





Star Wars in Bhagpat. https://t.co/WFIyHat3iZ

— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 23, 2021



Uttar Pradesh Vs WWE pic.twitter.com/ZpegtA9M08 — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) February 22, 2021





Harry Potter and the Chacha of Baghpat #Baghpat pic.twitter.com/M4fC2qYN3Y

— कबतक ?? (@bhonpu_) February 23, 2021



Working from home in March 2020 February 2021 pic.twitter.com/p1N0O8Lpt0 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 22, 2021

