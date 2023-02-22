Twitter is marking second anniversary of 'Battle of Baghpat' and its hero 'Chacha'

'Warriors' of the 'Battle of Baghpat' fought on 2021 AD.

Unlike the Battles of Panipat, the "Battle of Baghpat" will not grace any history book, but the heroes who waged it continue to be remembered and celebrated... by Twitter. Many users of the micro-blogging platform marked the second anniversary of the battle which was fought with lightsaber toys and sticks in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

A video of the incident had gone viral in 2021 throwing the limelight on one of the protagonists -- Chacha, a chaat seller named Harinder.

The scruffle, which led to the arrest of eight men, took place over attracting customers to the shops.



Normalcy returns in Baghpat on the auspicious occasion of second anniversary of #BattleOfBaghpat. Champion Chacha is living a peaceful mainstream life now. pic.twitter.com/ciZuPZSy1R

The video of the incident which occurred in a busy market in the Baraut town of Baghpat, showed several men beating each other with sticks in the middle of the road.



Star Wars in Bhagpat. https://t.co/WFIyHat3iZ

The Baghpat Police was quick to release a photo of eight men arrested in the case, but among them, Harinder caught meme makers' eye for his unique hairstyle. Social media churned out hysterical memes comparing him to 'Virus' from 3 Idiots and even Albert Einstein.

And memes followed even to this date.



It was on this day in 2021 AD that the battle of Baghpat was fought and won by Chaat Chaacha. All hail the supreme commander, the ruler of the House of Chaat, first of his name, last of his bravado... long live the devolution -#Baghpat pic.twitter.com/2FcTu4kuth

Second anniversary of The battle of Baghpat. Saluting these legends pic.twitter.com/mf7as55Xm7 pic.twitter.com/YjhhfW7ac1

On this Day, two years ago the great battle of Baghpat was fought among Chatwallahs. Remember all the great warriors specially Einstein Chicha pic.twitter.com/QilzD5yRGJ

Now, thanks to the fanfare, February 22 is likely to be marked as the "Battle of Baghpat" every year, at least by Twitter users and meme lovers.