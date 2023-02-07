'Let AI wars begin': Google’s ChatGPT rival is here - and so are the jokes

Google has unveiled Bard, an experimental conversation AI service, in an answer to the wildly popular chatbot ChatGPT from the Microsoft-backed firm OpenAI. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc, said the tech giant is opening Bard to test users for feedback, followed by a public release in the coming weeks. Google’s announcement on Bard sparked a range of reactions, with many saying that the “AI war” has been unleashed.
Sundar Pichai didn't say in his post whether Bard will be able to write prose in the vein of William Shakespeare, the playwright who apparently inspired the service's name.
“Incredibly disappointed at Google for this irresponsible, rushed #bard announcement. A slap in the face to all the content creators online,” tweeted Alexander De Ridder, a US-based entrepreneur.
Incredibly disappointed at Google for this irresponsible, rushed #bard announcement. A slap in the face to all the content creators online. #bardgate - A THREAD pic.twitter.com/6Y6p2PsaBL
— Alexander De Ridder (@adridder) February 6, 2023