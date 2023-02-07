'Let AI wars begin': Google’s ChatGPT rival is here - and so are the jokes

Sundar Pichai said Bard initially will be available exclusively to a group of “trusted testers" before being widely released later this year.

Google has unveiled Bard, an experimental conversation AI service, in an answer to the wildly popular chatbot ChatGPT from the Microsoft-backed firm OpenAI. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc, said the tech giant is opening Bard to test users for feedback, followed by a public release in the coming weeks. Google’s announcement on Bard sparked a range of reactions, with many saying that the “AI war” has been unleashed.

Sundar Pichai didn't say in his post whether Bard will be able to write prose in the vein of William Shakespeare, the playwright who apparently inspired the service's name.

“Incredibly disappointed at Google for this irresponsible, rushed #bard announcement. A slap in the face to all the content creators online,” tweeted Alexander De Ridder, a US-based entrepreneur.



Incredibly disappointed at Google for this irresponsible, rushed #bard announcement. A slap in the face to all the content creators online. #bardgate - A THREAD pic.twitter.com/6Y6p2PsaBL

— Alexander De Ridder (@adridder) February 6, 2023

The announcement also unleashed memes and jokes.

Journalist Trung Phan shared a meme featured Shakespeare in the body of the famous Pakistani cricket fan who became a fodder of thousands of memes.

“William Shakespeare after finding out that Google named it’s ChatGPT competitor ‘Bard’,” he tweeted.



William Shakespeare after finding out that Google named it’s ChatGPT competitor “Bard” pic.twitter.com/zsjRuUSrKG

— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) February 6, 2023

"ChatGPT was Google's Sputnik moment," Google employee Zachary Nado said.

ChatGPT was Google's Sputnik moment https://t.co/hu9i3N45JT

— Zachary Nado (@zacharynado) February 6, 2023

Another user was disappointed with Google’s name for its chatbot service.

“Bard might be the worst name I’ve heard for a tech product in the past 5+ years,” Twitter user Ben said.



Bard might be the worst name I’ve heard for a tech product in the past 5+ years pic.twitter.com/mjkbB8k3pQ

“Let the AI wars begin,” another user said. ChatGPT? Bard A.I.?

Dude was ahead of his time: pic.twitter.com/QcYP5Mk0c4

— David Gura (@davidgura) February 7, 2023



New competitor in the house

Google Bard AI vs OpenAI ChatGPT https://t.co/qB4OdG5CAX pic.twitter.com/O62GFIwAxw

— Arpit Gupta (@appy_013) February 7, 2023