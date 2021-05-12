Asus ROG Zephyrus S17, ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptops launched

Following the launch of Intel’s new 11th Gen Tiger Lake H series mobile processors, Asus unveiled a couple of gaming laptops at its “For Those Who Dare” virtual launch event. The two new additions included the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 and Zephyrus M16.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17

The new Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H processor paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. You also get up to 16GB of onboard RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The laptop features a new AAS Plus cooling system that lifts the keyboard to a 5-degree angle and opens the vents to allow the new Arc Flow fans to keep the system cool.

The ROG Zephyrus S17 sports a 17.3-inch QHD DDS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. This premium gaming laptop also packs a 90Whr battery with fast-charging support delivering 50 percent of battery life in 30 minutes. The laptop supports charging through USB Type-C up to 100W. The Zephyrus S17 also weighs 2.6kg and features a vast assortment of ports. The S17 features a rising optical-mechanical keyboard for better heat dissipation.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

The new ROG Zephyrus M16 sports a 16-inch WQHD display that sits in a 15-inch chassis. The panel boasts a 165Hz refresh rate, a 3ms response time, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The screen is Pantone Validated and supports Dolby Vision. The M16 can be retrofitted with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H processor paired with up to an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU. You also get up to 48GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

The notebook features ROG Intelligent Cooling, a six-speaker system with Dolby Atmos technology. The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 packs a 90Whr battery that Asus claims can offer up to 10 hours of video playback with fast-charging support.