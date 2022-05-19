English
    Assam floods: Railways cancels several trains after landslides. Check full list here

    Heavy rainfall has triggered landslides and flooding in Assam, washing off roads and railway tracks and damaging the state’s connectivity.

    May 19, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
    Incessant rainfall has washed away railway tracks in Assam. (Image credit: RailNf/Twitter)


    Heavy rainfall has triggered landslides and flooding in Assam, washing off roads and railway tracks and damaging the state’s connectivity. The Indian Railways' Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone has terminated or cancelled several trains in wake of the incessant rainfall that has wreaked havoc on Assam’s rail connectivity.

    On Monday the NFR had announced the cancellation of as many as 29 trains. It has now updated the list of trains cancelled or partially cancelled due to waterlogging and landslides in several locations of Lumding division.

    In view of the damages to railway tracks in multiple locations, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has already suspended all trains through Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section to Barak Valley, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur, and restoration work is on in the damaged areas.

    As many as 22 trains have been cancelled due to waterlogging damaging railway tracks and heavy rainfall triggering landslides in Assam. Besides that, 10 other trains have been partially cancelled. You can check out the full list below:


    On May 15, NFR had announced the cancellation of several trains.

    The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Wednesday with the number of affected increasing to 6.62 lakh.

    NFR has already suspended train services to Tripura, south Assam, Manipur and Mizoram in the wake of major landslides between Maibong and Bandarkhal in Assam till May 25, an official said. There will be no train services to Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and parts of Assam till May 25. We are trying to restore train services at the earliest, a senior NFR official told PTI.

    According to news agency PTI, landslides triggered by incessant rain snapped rail and road links to Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district of Assam and neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur.



