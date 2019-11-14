App
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 07:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple's Mac Pro and Pro XDR Display will ship in December

If the MacBook Pro is designed for content creators on the move, then the Mac Pro is meant for creators tied to a desk.

Carlsen Martin

Apple just unveiled the highly anticipated 16-inch MacBook Pro, which offered several improvements over its predecessor. Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is a go-to machine for content creators on the move. Additionally, the Cupertino-based tech giant also confirmed the launch date of its powerhouse Mac Pro.

The updated Mac Pro was first unveiled earlier this year at WWDC 2019. If the MacBook Pro is designed for content creators on the move, then the Mac Pro is meant for creators tied to a desk. Apple confirmed that the Mac Pro would start shipping in December this year.

The Mac Pro is powerful desktop powered by an 8-core 3.5GHz Intel Xeon processor paired with AMD’s Radeon Pro 580X GPU, 32GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD storage. It will cost USD 5,999 (Approx. Rs 4,15,700) for this configuration, which as impressive as it maybe, is still just the entry-level model.

The top-end Mac Pro can be equipped with up to a 28-core Intel Xeon processor. Apple has outfitted the Mac Pro with 12 DIMM slots, allowing you to configure it with up to 1.5TB of RAM. The desktop can also accommodate up to four AMD Radeon Pro Vega II graphics cards.

Apple has made a few tweaks to the Mac Pro since its debut. It can now be outfitted with 8TB of SSD storage as opposed to the 4TB when it was first announced. Additionally, the Mac Pro will now be able to handle six simultaneous streams of 8K video, twice the number mentioned at WWDC.

Apple_Pro_Display_XDR

Apple will also release its Pro Display XDR alongside the Mac Pro. The Pro XDR Display is a high-end 32-inch monitor based on a 10-bit IPS panel. The monitor will feature a 6016*3384 resolution with 1,000 nits of sustained brightness which peaks at 1,600 nits. The Pro XDR Display also boasts a 10,00,000:1 contrast ratio.

The Pro XDR Display will cost USD 4,999 (Approx. Rs 3,60,000) without the stand. However, you can get the stand or VESA mount for the display at USD 1,000 (Approx. Rs 72,000) or USD 199 (Approx. Rs 14,400), respectively. The Pro XDR Display will also arrive in a second finish with a nano-texture matte coating, which will set you back USD 5,999 (Approx. Rs 4,31,900).

First Published on Nov 14, 2019 07:56 pm

tags #Apple #gadgets

