Apple may kill iTunes in next MacOS update



I am now fairly confident based on evidence I don't wish to make public at this point that Apple is planning new (likely UIKit) Music, Podcasts, perhaps even Books, apps for macOS, to join the new TV app. I expect the four to be the next wave of Marzipan apps. Grain of salt, etc

— Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) April 5, 2019

According to iOS developer Steve Troughton-Smith, Apple is planning to develop stand-alone apps for services like TV, Music, and Podcast under its new universal app framework called Marzipan. Troughton-Smith stated that the new apps would be a part of MacOS 10.15 based on the iOS and MacOS codes he found.

At the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2018, Apple introduced developers to its Marzipan project that would aim at allowing UIKit-based iOS apps to run natively on MacOS. Separating these services to stand-alone apps with the help of Marzipan will essentially help developers save a lot of time in the cross-platform optimisation work.

For syncing data, the next version of MacOS will still have iTunes. It has been 18 years since Apple introduced the revolutionary software. Till date, the iPhone maker has not provided any other option for users to synchronise or connect their iPhones, iPads, or iPods to their Mac or Windows OS laptops, which makes it even more evident that iTunes is staying for some more time.