Apple BKC store: People queue outside outlet hours before launch. See pics

Apple enthusiasts have been waiting in long queues outside the BKC store hours before the official inauguration by CEO Tim Cook scheduled at 11 am. Photos doing round on social media show a serpentine queue already in place early on Tuesday. The store is the country's first Apple-owned outlet and boasts of 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages, the company said.



Crowd starting to queue up @ BKC, Mumbai for the launch of Apple's first store in India. Today at 11 am, stay tuned!@moneycontrolcom @chandrarsrikant#AppleBKC #timcook pic.twitter.com/OgO6KaHUCD

On Monday, Tim Cook visited the BKC store and shared a photo clicked with the employees. "Hello, Mumbai!" he tweeted. "We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow."

The opening of the Apple store in Mumbai marks a significant expansion of the company's operations in the country which is becoming increasingly important for its future growth.

Queue outside Apple BKC store in Mumbai hours before its official launch by CEO Tim Cook. (Image credit: @Unibrowverse/Twitter)

The iPhone maker also announced plans to open its second store in Delhi on April 20, in addition to unveiling the barricade for the outlet named Apple Saket. The company said that its design is inspired by Delhi's many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city's storied past. The Delhi store, although significantly smaller than the Mumbai outlet will cost the tech giant Rs 40 lakh a month in rent only.

