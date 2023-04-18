English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Apple BKC store: People queue outside outlet hours before launch. See pics

    Apple BKC store is scheduled to open at 11 am on Tuesday,

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    April 18, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST

    Apple enthusiasts have been waiting in long queues outside the BKC store hours before the official inauguration by CEO Tim Cook scheduled at 11 am. Photos doing round on social media show a serpentine queue already in place early on Tuesday. The store is the country's first Apple-owned outlet and boasts of 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages, the company said.

    On Monday, Tim Cook visited the BKC store and shared a photo clicked with the employees. "Hello, Mumbai!" he tweeted. "We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow."

    The opening of the Apple store in Mumbai marks a significant expansion of the company's operations in the country which is becoming increasingly important for its future growth.

    Queue outside Apple BKC store hours before its official launch by CEO Tim Cook. (Image credit: @Unibrowverse/Twitter) Queue outside Apple BKC store in Mumbai hours before its official launch by CEO Tim Cook. (Image credit: @Unibrowverse/Twitter)

    The iPhone maker also announced plans to open its second store in Delhi on April 20, in addition to unveiling the barricade for the outlet named Apple Saket. The company said that its design is inspired by Delhi's many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city's storied past. The Delhi store, although significantly smaller than the Mumbai outlet will cost the tech giant Rs 40 lakh a month in rent only.

    Read more: Apple's Tim Cook meets Mukesh Ambani, N Chandrasekaran on his first day in India

    Tags: #Apple #Apple BKC store #BKC #iPhone #mumbai #Tim Cook
    first published: Apr 18, 2023 09:45 am