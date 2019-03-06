App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apex Legends: Best weapons to pick up as soon as you hit the ground

These Apex Legends weapons can ensure you stay on top of the game

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Apex Legends is fast emerging as one of the most popular shooters in 2019. This fast-paced battle royale takes a ton of cues from games like PUBG, Fortnite and Overwatch. Once you select a character you are thrust into the game, and once you get past the initial phase, you’ll have a plethora of weapon choices, and that doesn’t include weapon attachments. Ammo in the game is also further divided into four categories – Energy Ammo, Heavy Ammo, Shotgun Ammo and Light Ammo (Arranged in order of rarity with Energy Ammo being the rarest and Light Ammo being the most common).

Weapons in Apex Legends are divided into different categories including assault rifles, submachine guns, light machine guns, pistols, shotguns, and sniper rifles. Let’s take a look at the best weapons in the game, so you know what to pick as soon as you land:

R-301 Carbine Assault Rifle – Light Ammo
(14 Damage per shot to the body / 28 Damage per shot to the head)

Undoubtedly the best gun in the game, the R-301 has almost no recoil and a high fire rate. The weapon excels at both mid and long-range firefights.

Havoc Assault Rifle – Energy Ammo
(18 Damage per shot to the body / 36 Damage per shot to the head)

The Havoc is the most recent addition to the Apex Legends’ arsenal. Although the Havoc takes a couple of seconds to charge, once charged the high fire rate could burst down an enemy in a single magazine. The Turbo Charger attachment eliminates charge time on the Havoc.

Wingman Pistol – Heavy Ammo
(45 Damage per shot to the body / 90 Damage per shot to the head)

The Wingman is not easy to master, but once you do get the hang of it, you’ll notice it's pretty overpowered. The Wingman is ideal for all combat scenarios. This weapon doesn’t have a particularly good fire rate, but a single clip with six bullets can be more than enough to drop an opponent if used correctly.

Peacekeeper Shotgun – Shotgun Ammo
(110 Damager per shot to the body / 165 Damage per shot to the head)

The Peacekeeper is a pretty common weapon, and you can kill an opponent without armour in one shot at close range with it. When paired with a Precision Choke Hop-Up, you’ll be able to hold down the aim button to charge your shot, allowing for a much closer spread and more lethal damage. The Peacekeeper is a powerful early game weapon that can give you a considerable advantage over an opponent.

Spitfire Light Machine Gun – Heavy Ammo
(20 Damage per shot to the body / 40 Damage per shot to the head)

With an accuracy and fire rate that's hard to match, the M600 Spitfire is one of the best guns in the game. The initial 35 magazine capacity can be increased to 55 bullets with an Epic Heavy Mag extension.

R-99 Submachine Gun – Light Ammo
(12 Damage per shot to the body / 18 Damage per shot to the head)

The R-99 can fire up to 1060 rounds per minute, giving it the highest damage per second figures in the entire game. The R-99’s blistering fire rate allows you to pop into a fight, unload your magazine and jump back into combat. You want to get a Light Mag extension on the R-99 as soon as possible because of its 18-bullet magazine capacity.

Legendary WeaponsThe Mastiff shotgun and Kraber .50-CAL Sniper are both extremely rare and can only be attained to supply drops. They also use a unique ammo type that cannot be replenished and are massively overpowered. A headshot on the Kraber can instantly kill an enemy despite the level of headgear used, while two close-range shots on the Mastiff should take down an enemy.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 09:23 am

tags #gaming #Technology

