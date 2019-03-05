Apex Legends: Maximise the potential of your armour and restoration kits to stay alive

Each piece of armour is instrumental in increasing a character's ability to reduce damage taken.
Apex Legends boasts a huge arsenal of armour and restoration items. Each item features a different level of rarity – Common (Grey), Rare (Blue), Epic (Purple) and Legendary (Gold). The higher the rarity level, the better the item.Armour plays a vital role in Apex Legends. Each character in the game possesses base health of 100 HP. Each piece of armour is instrumental in increasing a character's ability to reduce damage taken. While body armour doesn't increase a player's HP, each additional bar of armour adds 25 HP to your character's maximum health. The backpack doesn't block damage or offer any shields, but it is an essential part of every arsenal as it adds extra slots to your inventory. Here's everything you need to know about armour equipment in Apex Legends.
|Item
|Common
|Rare
|Epic
|Legendary
|Helmet
|30% reduced headshot damage
|40% reduced headshot damage
|50% reduced headshot damage
|50% reduced headshot damage. Reduces ability-recharge time.
|Body Shield
|Absorbs 50 damage
|Absorbs 75 damage
|Absorbs 100 damage
|Absorbs 100 damage. Finishers fully regenerate shields.
|Knockdown Shield
|Generates shield that blocks 100 damage when knocked down
|Generates shield that blocks 250 damage when knocked down
|Generates shield that blocks 750 damage when knocked down
|Generates shield that blocks 750 damage when knocked down. Allows you to self-resurrect once.
|Backpack
|2 Additional Inventory Slots
|4 Additional Inventory Slots
|6 Additional Inventory Slots
|6 Additional Inventory Slots. Health and Shield items take half the time to use.
|Item
|Effect
|Time
|Rarity
|Shield Cell
|Restores 25 Shield
|Use for 3 secs
|Common
|Shield Battery
|Restores 100 Shield
|Use for 5 secs
|Rare
|Syringe
|Heals 25 HP
|Use for 5 secs
|Common
|Med Kit
|Heals 100 HP
|Use for 8 secs
|Rare
|Ultimate Accelerant
|Restores 20% Ultimate
|Use for 7 secs
|Rare
|Phoenix Kit
|Restores 100 HP and 100 Shield.
|Use for 10 secs
|Epic
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 02:25 pm