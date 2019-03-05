Apex Legends: Maximise the potential of your armour and restoration kits to stay alive

Apex Legends boasts a huge arsenal of armour and restoration items. Each item features a different level of rarity – Common (Grey), Rare (Blue), Epic (Purple) and Legendary (Gold). The higher the rarity level, the better the item.

Item Common Rare Epic Legendary Helmet 30% reduced headshot damage 40% reduced headshot damage 50% reduced headshot damage 50% reduced headshot damage. Reduces ability-recharge time. Body Shield Absorbs 50 damage Absorbs 75 damage Absorbs 100 damage Absorbs 100 damage. Finishers fully regenerate shields. Knockdown Shield Generates shield that blocks 100 damage when knocked down Generates shield that blocks 250 damage when knocked down Generates shield that blocks 750 damage when knocked down Generates shield that blocks 750 damage when knocked down. Allows you to self-resurrect once. Backpack 2 Additional Inventory Slots 4 Additional Inventory Slots 6 Additional Inventory Slots 6 Additional Inventory Slots. Health and Shield items take half the time to use.

Item Effect Time Rarity Shield Cell Restores 25 Shield Use for 3 secs Common Shield Battery Restores 100 Shield Use for 5 secs Rare Syringe Heals 25 HP Use for 5 secs Common Med Kit Heals 100 HP Use for 8 secs Rare Ultimate Accelerant Restores 20% Ultimate Use for 7 secs Rare Phoenix Kit Restores 100 HP and 100 Shield. Use for 10 secs Epic

Armour plays a vital role in Apex Legends. Each character in the game possesses base health of 100 HP. Each piece of armour is instrumental in increasing a character's ability to reduce damage taken. While body armour doesn't increase a player's HP, each additional bar of armour adds 25 HP to your character's maximum health. The backpack doesn't block damage or offer any shields, but it is an essential part of every arsenal as it adds extra slots to your inventory. Here's everything you need to know about armour equipment in Apex Legends.Damage Markers play a highly significant role in figuring out the health of a player and the type of armour being used. On shooting an enemy, the amount of damage taken is displayed in a specific colour. Red damage numbers indicate your opponent has no armour, white numbers indicate common armour, blue numbers indicate rare armour, purple numbers indicate epic armour, while yellow numbers indicate headshots. Players can use this information to determine whether or not they want to use an aggressive or cautious approach to facing an enemy.Apex Legends also features a host of restorative items that can be used to restore health and shields.