English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Andy Warhol's Marilyn Monroe portrait tipped to fetch record $200 million at auction

    The iconic Andy Warhol silk-screen portrait of Hollywood starlet Marilyn Monroe is headed to Christie’s in New York later this spring for $200 million, a record asking price for any artwork at auction.

    AFP
    March 23, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST
    Andy Warhol began creating silkscreens of Marilyn Monroe following the actor's death from a drug overdose in August 1962.

    Andy Warhol began creating silkscreens of Marilyn Monroe following the actor's death from a drug overdose in August 1962.

    ucAndy Warhol's iconic sage-blue background portrait of Marilyn Monroe is tipped to sell for a record-breaking $200 million at auction in the spring, Christie's announced Monday.

    The auction house said it expects Warhol's 1964 "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" to become the most expensive 20th century artwork when it goes under the hammer in New York in May.

    The silk-screen work is part of a group of Andy Warhol portraits of Marilyn Monroe that became known as the "Shot" series after a visitor to his Manhattan studio, known as "The Factory," apparently fired a gun at them.

    In a statement, Christie's described the 40 inch (100 centimeter) by 40 inch portrait as "one of the rarest and most transcendent images in existence."

    Alex Rotter, head of 20th and 21st century art at Christie's, called the portrait "the most significant 20th century painting to come to auction in a generation."

    Close

    Related stories

    "Andy Warhol's Marilyn is the absolute pinnacle of American Pop and the promise of the American Dream encapsulating optimism, fragility, celebrity and iconography all at once," he said in a statement.

    Warhol began creating silkscreens of Monroe following the actor's death from a drug overdose aged just 36 in August 1962.

    The pop artist produced five portraits of Monroe, all equal in size with different colored backgrounds, in 1964.

    According to pop-art folklore, four of them gained notoriety after a female performance artist by the name of Dorothy Podber asked Warhol if she could shoot a stack of the portraits.

    Warhol said yes, thinking that she meant photograph the works. Instead, she took out a gun and fired a bullet through the forehead of Monroe's image.

    The story goes that the bullet pierced four of the five canvasses, with Warhol barring Podber from The Factory and later repairing the paintings -- the "Shot" series.

    The "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" portrait portrays her with a pink face, red lips, yellow hair and blue eye shadow set against a sage-blue backdrop.

    It was based on a promotional photograph of her for the 1953 movie "Niagara" directed by Henry Hathaway.

    Charity

    At an unveiling at Christie's headquarters in Manhattan, Rotter said the portrait stood alongside Sandro Botticelli's "Birth of Venus", Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" and Pablo Picasso's "Les Demoiselles d'Avignon as "categorically one of the greatest paintings of all time."

    Only 14 paintings have sold for more than $100 million at auction, according to an AFP tally, although others are expected to have changed hands for as much during private sales.

    The most expensive 20th century artwork sold at auction is Picasso's "Women of Algiers," which fetched $179.4 million in 2015.

    The auction record for a Warhol is the $104.5 million paid for "Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster)" in 2013.

    In 1998, Sotheby's sold the orange shot Marilyn for $17 million.

    Christie's is selling the work, which will headline its spring sales week, on behalf of the Zurich-based Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation.

    All proceeds of the sale will benefit the foundation, which works to improve the lives of children around the world.
    AFP
    Tags: #Andy Warhol #auction #Christie's #Marilyn Monroe
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 08:17 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.