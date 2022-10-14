English
    'Android Pathooty': 17-year-old's robot serving tea is a local celebrity in Kerala

    The robot 'Pathooty' is controlled by an ultrasonic sensor and the mobile application has been developed through the MIT app and Admega Micro Controller.

    October 14, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST
    Representational Image

    In Kerala’s Kannur district, ‘Android Pathooty’ is a celebrity. Designed and created by a 17-year-old high school student, the now famous robot is delivering newspapers and food to different rooms in a palatial house.

    Mohammad Shiad, a Class 12 student at the village’s Vengad E.K. Nayanar Memorial Government School, built ‘Pathooty’ as a part of a school project. Plastic, aluminium and a dummy were used to put the robot together.

    Shiad also told news agency ANI that the robot is controlled by an ultrasonic sensor and the mobile application has been developed through the MIT app and Admega Micro Controller.

    A computer science student, Shiad took help from his classmate Arjun to finish the product costing around Rs 10,000. The robot is both manual and automatic and can carry a load up to 6 kgs.

    Shiad says ‘Pathooty’ has started helping his mother in the kitchen. Photos of the robot show her to be modelled after a woman and is dressed like a salwar kameez.

    “I named it Pathootty as it moves after identifying the specially designed path,” Shiad told ANI about his feat and the naming of the robot.

    People from the district are excited to see the new robot and have visited the home of the teen several times.
