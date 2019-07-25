Android Enterprise listings reveal specifications of Galaxy A10s, Moto E6 and LG X2

Specifications of three budget smartphones have been leaked online, thanks to the Android Enterprise website. The site has listed information of the Galaxy A10s, Motorola E6 and LG X2. Recently, details of the Motorola One Action were also spotted on the website.

Starting with the Galaxy A10s, which has been leaked multiple times in the past. The listing reveals that GalaxyA10s would sport a 6.2-inch display and 2GB RAM. It would come with 32GB internal storage and boot on Android 9 out of the box. The listing also confirms previous rumours of the Galaxy A10s having a fingerprint scanner.

Other details that we know include a 13MP f/1.8 + 2MP dual rear camera setup, 8MP front camera and a MediaTek P22 chipset. The Galaxy A10s is also expected to get a massive 4,000 mAh battery.

Motorola Moto E6

Renders of the Moto E6 had leaked in the past. The Android Enterprise listings show the Moto E6 sports a 5.5-inch display with thick bezels on the sides. The processor would be paired with 2GB RAM and have 16GB/32GB internal storage.

US FCC listings revealed that the Moto E6 would get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, a single 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

LG X2 (2019)

This is the first time that details of the LG X2 have surfaced online. The Android Enterprise listing reveals that LG X2 would feature a 5.5-inch display with thick bezels at the top and bottom.

There is no processor mentioned, but it would be paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The LG X2 would not have a fingerprint scanner and would run on Android 9 out of the box.