App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Android Enterprise listings reveal specifications of Galaxy A10s, Moto E6 and LG X2

This is the first time that details of the LG X2 have surfaced online.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Specifications of three budget smartphones have been leaked online, thanks to the Android Enterprise website. The site has listed information of the Galaxy A10s, Motorola E6 and LG X2. Recently, details of the Motorola One Action were also spotted on the website.

Starting with the Galaxy A10s, which has been leaked multiple times in the past. The listing reveals that GalaxyA10s would sport a 6.2-inch display and 2GB RAM. It would come with 32GB internal storage and boot on Android 9 out of the box. The listing also confirms previous rumours of the Galaxy A10s having a fingerprint scanner.

Other details that we know include a 13MP f/1.8 + 2MP dual rear camera setup, 8MP front camera and a MediaTek P22 chipset. The Galaxy A10s is also expected to get a massive 4,000 mAh battery.

Close

Motorola Moto E6

related news

Renders of the Moto E6 had leaked in the past. The Android Enterprise listings show the Moto E6 sports a 5.5-inch display with thick bezels on the sides. The processor would be paired with 2GB RAM and have 16GB/32GB internal storage.

US FCC listings revealed that the Moto E6 would get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, a single 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

LG X2 (2019)

This is the first time that details of the LG X2 have surfaced online. The Android Enterprise listing reveals that LG X2 would feature a 5.5-inch display with thick bezels at the top and bottom. 

There is no processor mentioned, but it would be paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The LG X2 would not have a fingerprint scanner and would run on Android 9 out of the box.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 01:11 pm

tags #LG #Motorola #Samsung #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.