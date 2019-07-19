Samsung Galaxy A10s to have dual cameras, 4,000 mAh battery

Samsung has been rumoured to be working on a new variant of the Galaxy A10. The Galaxy A10 is a budget offering by Samsung which comes with entry-level internals. Samsung has already launched a second variant of the Galaxy A10 called Galaxy A10e in the US.

The Galaxy A10s would feature a dual-camera setup. According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Galaxy A10s dual camera unit would have a 13MP f/1.8 + 2MP setup. For selfies, too, the Galaxy A10s would get an upgrade to 8MP from 5MP found on the Galaxy A10.

In terms of performance, the SoC on the Galaxy A10s is unknown at the moment. However, previous US FCC listing revealed that the Galaxy A10s could have a MediaTek P22 chipset. The Galaxy A10s would also have a bigger 4,000 mAh battery, a considerable upgrade over the 3,400 mAh battery found on the Galaxy A10.

Unlike the currently available model, the Galaxy A10s would sport a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It would run on Android 9.0 out of the box and launch in Blue, Green, and Black colour options, as per previous leaks.