Samsung Galaxy A80 with 'New Infinity Display' and pop-up rotating camera setup launched: Specs, price and availability

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A80 in India. The most premium Galaxy A-series smartphone was listed on Samsung India’s website since last month, but its pricing and availability remained a mystery. The Galaxy A80 has been now priced at Rs 47,990 and would be available for pre-orders starting July 22.

As part of the pre-booking offers, Galaxy A80 buyers can avail one-time screen replacement. Citibank Credit card users can avail a five percent cash-back on the purchase of Galaxy A80. Here is everything you need to know about the specifications and features of the Galaxy A80.

Display and Design

The Galaxy A80 comes with a 3D glass back design with a metal frame. It features a massive 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080*2400 pixels. Samsung’s latest offering has a ‘New Infinity Display’ that has an all-screen approach with minimum bezels and no notch. The new display also comes embedded with a fingerprint scanner under the screen.

Performance

Under the hood, the Galaxy A80 gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. The 2.2GHz octa-core processor is paired with a single 8GB RAM variant coupled with 128GB internal storage. There is no expandable storage option on the Galaxy A80.

The Galaxy A80 gets a relatively smaller 3,700 mAh battery when you compared it to the Galaxy A50 or Galaxy A70. However, Samsung has included a 25W Super Fast Charging support for the Galaxy A80. It boots on Android 9 based One UI.

Camera

The highlight specification of the Galaxy A80 is its camera. Samsung is offering an all-screen design with the Galaxy A80. The rear camera module pops-up and flips 180-degrees, doubling up as the front camera.

The triple camera setup on the Galaxy A80 includes a 48MP f/2.0 primary sensor, an 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 3D depth sensor. It offers various modes like Super Steady video, Scene Optimizer, Flaw detection, Super Slow-Motion, and AR Emojis.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy A80 comes in a single 8GB + 128GB variant and has been priced at Rs 47,990. The smartphone would go on sale starting August 1 across all major online and offline stores. It would be available in three colour options — Ghost White, Phantom Black and Angel Gold.