you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola Moto E6 spotted on FCC with 5.45-inch display and 3,000 mAh battery

The FCC listed images reveal that Moto E6 would have thick bezels on the top and bottom.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Motorola may launch its next budget smartphone Moto E6 soon. The smartphone has been spotted on FCC listings which have revealed most of the specifications. While most specifications are in line with current trends, the surprising part is that the Moto E6 would have a smaller battery than the Moto E5.

Several reports on the Moto E6 have surfaced on the internet in the past week. Based on these reports, it is speculated that the entry-level smartphone could have a 5.45-inch display with a resolution of 720*1440 pixels. The FCC listed images reveal that Moto E6 would have thick bezels on the top and bottom. For processing, the Moto E6 would have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB/ 32GB storage options, which is expected to have external expandable storage via microSD. 

In terms of camera, the rear camera unit would come with a single 13MP rear camera backed by an LED flash. At the front, the device houses a 5MP lens to shoot selfies and for video calling. The Moto E6 would have an unimpressive 3,000 mAh battery, which is 1,000 mAh lesser than the Moto E5. The company has not announced a launch date, but it is expected to be unveiled soon.

Based on these leaks and listings, the Moto E6 has below par specifications. Entry-level smartphones in India are offering a bigger screen with lesser bezels, dual cameras, larger batteries, and faster processors. When launched in India, the device would compete against the Redmi 7, Realme C2, Samsung A10 amongst others.
First Published on May 10, 2019 06:27 pm

tags #budget smartphones #gadgets #Moto E6 #Motorola #Technology #trends

