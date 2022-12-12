Anand Mahindra's Monday motivation video had him 'fooled till the very end' | Watch

Anand Mahindra regularly tweets to his 10.1 million strong Twitter family.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared his nugget for Monday motivation today in the form of a short clip that had him “fooled till the very end”.

The 11-second undated clip from an undisclosed location (likely rural India) shows an aeroplane flying quite low with people underneath and was even facing some turbulence. Turns out, at the end of the video, that it was not a real plane at all but just a model aeroplane that was then caught headlong by a spectator standing on the roof of a house.

“This fooled me till the very end. The moral? We make our problems & fears larger than they really are. The solutions are always within our grasp. Don’t make your week appear more worrisome than it needs to me. #MondayMotivation,” Mahindra, 67, captioned the video.



This fooled me till the very end.

The moral? We make our problems & fears larger than they really are. The solutions are always within our grasp. Don’t make your week appear more worrisome than it needs to me. #MondayMotivation. pic.twitter.com/Ex6jGQg4fa

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 12, 2022

The Chairman of the Mahindra Group explained that often we make our problems bigger than they are just like the aeroplane in the video. The clip has received around 4.2 lakh views so far with nearly 21,000 likes.

It is not clear the mechanism behind the illusion in the video but the clip left many impressed. People agreed with Mahindra on the life lesson while many asked questions on how the video was executed.



Awesome n inspiring...

Our fear exaggerates the problems than they are but they are smaller when we face or deal with them...

Like rear view mirror of vehicles...objects appear larger than they are..

— T.S Rajput (@TSRajpu06480319) December 12, 2022



Ofcourse you are right

Nothing is bigger , stronger and more powerful than a human .

— Adv.Rajesh chaudhary (@AdvRchaudhary) December 12, 2022



There is no illusion greater than fear.

— Valyrian Needle (@PrabhatAurora) December 12, 2022



I too got fooled at the end. You are right sir. We must live free from the control of emotions.

— VISAKAN MURUGESAN (@VISAKANMURUGES1) December 12, 2022

Here are some reactions: