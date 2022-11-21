Anand Mahindra's Monday Motivation is a mini-cam hooked into an eagle | Watch

Anand Mahindra on Monday shared a bird's eye view video of a mountainous landscape.

A mini-cam hooked on to this magnificent bird allows us to literally get a ‘bird’s eye view.’ I find it useful to start a week by trying to always start with the big picture instead of getting bogged down in the nitty-gritty right away #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/sTLNwSMXYa

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 21, 2022

"A mini-cam hooked on to this magnificent bird allows us to literally get a ‘bird’s eye view.’ I find it useful to start a week by trying to always start with the big picture instead of getting bogged down in the nitty-gritty right away," the Mahindra Group chairperson tweeted.

Last week, Anand Mahindra had become the subject of several Photoshopped images that show him wearing a cowboy hat – and he has now picked his favourites from the lot.

It followed Mahindra Group's debut of a rodeo team in the US.

In North America, rodeo is a sport and a form of public entertainment in which cowboys show different skills by riding wild horses. As The Cowboy Channel tweeted about Mahindra debuting its rodeo team, Anand Mahindra said he hoped it would serve as an “introduction of this uniquely American sport to 1.4bn Indians!”

A Twitter user in the comments section asked if there was a chance of seeing the industrialist in a cowboy hat, to which Mahindra responded: “Now there’s an idea… Will do that. But I’m sure someone will also go ahead and morph a cowboy hat on to my photo."