‘Morph a cowboy hat on my photo,’ wrote Anand Mahindra. Twitter delivered

The Mahindra Group debuting a rodeo team in the US has led to a Photoshop battle that no one saw coming. Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has become the subject of several Photoshopped pics that show him wearing a cowboy hat – and he has now picked his favourites from the lot.

In North America, rodeo is a sport and a form of public entertainment in which cowboys show different skills by riding wild horses. As The Cowboy Channel tweeted about Mahindra debuting its rodeo team, Anand Mahindra said he hoped it would serve as an “introduction of this uniquely American sport to 1.4bn Indians!”

A Twitter user in the comments section asked if there was a chance of seeing the industrialist in a cowboy hat, to which Mahindra responded: “Now there’s an idea… Will do that. But I’m sure someone will be also go ahead and morph a cowboy hat onto my photo..”

He wasn’t wrong.

Twitter users rose to the challenge and flooded the microblogging platform with edited pics that show Mahindra in a cowboy hat and other accoutrements typically associated with cowboys.



I think thar will be much apt for you pic.twitter.com/Zr0wdwQ3lH

Anand Mahindra retweeted one of the entries to this unlikely Photoshop battle. “Not bad,” he wrote.



But I much prefer this. And it’s given me an idea… Maybe it is indeed the age and time to try out a white beard… https://t.co/fdbG7faIcB

But his favourite morphed picture showed him with a white beard as well as a hat. “But I much prefer this. And it’s given me an idea… Maybe it is indeed the age and time to try out a white beard…” he tweeted.