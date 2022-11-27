Anand Mahindra’s clapback after man asks ‘why not an Indian son-in-law?’

Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently shut down a Twitter user who asked an intrusive question about his family.

In a tweet joking about the pronunciation of Croissant, Mahindra happened to mention his French son-in-law.

Soon, a user came forward to ask him "why not an Indian son-in-law". He prefixed the question with "none of my business".



none of my business But why not an Indian son-in-law?

— Vijay (@vkdesi) November 25, 2022

The Mahindra Group chairperson responded saying that his children had the freedom to choose their own partners.

"Because that’s none of my business either. My daughters, on their own, chose their life partners. And I’m proud of them for that," he wrote.

Others joined the conversation, criticising the man for asking a personal question.

"I can't believe someone actually asked such a silly question and laced it with 'non (sic) of his business' as if that would dilute the intrusiveness," one user wrote. "Truly none of ANYBODYS' business...a couple should be happy and compatible."

Another said: "We Indians should leave the habit of peeping into everyone's life. Choices r (sic) personal."

A third Twitter said asked why someone not even remotely connected to you should question your life choices.

"Has social media give them a perpetual right to invade somebody else's privacy?" they asked.

Anand Mahindra has two daughters -- Aalika Mahindra and Divya Mahindra.

He has on previously occasions also spoken about letting them make their own life decisions.

"There are absolutely no dynastic inclinations in my family," he had told The Economic Times in 2017. "When I said I want to be a filmmaker, my father said fine. And when I said I'm coming into business, he said fine. We have a tradition of allowing our children to follow their hearts. And that's what my daughters are doing and I'm very pleased."