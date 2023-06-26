Amitabh Bachchan in new role, will interact with fans using Generative AI

Bachchan said he was fascinated by how technology was developing and grateful to be a part of such a fantastic, generative AI-based future.

Amitabh Bachchan, one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema, would venture into the field of generative AI with Ikonz Studios, which brings culture's biggest icons and iconic IP into interactive mediums through AI. ChatGPT and Bing Chat are two currently prominent examples of generative AI, which is a sort of artificial intelligence (AI) system that may produce text, graphics, or other media in response to suggestions.

Abhinav Varma Kalidindi, founder and chief executive officer at Ikonz said,"... fans will now have an opportunity to interact with their favourite icon like never before."

Bachchan is collaborating with the Ikonz team to capture his defining characteristics so that followers everywhere can enjoy an experience. Customers in India would be able to interact with Bachchan at numerous locations and instantaneously have him chatting with them once it launches at the end of 2023.

Portfolio

The AI company is backed by Village Global, a venture capital firm backed by Mark Zuckerburg, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Mike Bloomberg. The company has also received investment support from Bollywood actor Rana Daggubatti's and Prasad Vanga's Anthill Ventures.

Ikonz has the content rights for Indian comic series such as Amar Chitra Katha, Tinkle, and Chacha Chaudhary. Kalidindi had said that through this metaverse platform, popular characters like Pandavas, Supandi, and Shambu would have digital avatars. The users would be able to fight the battle of Kurukshetra, own a chariot or bow and arrow non-fungible token (NFT), which could also be traded for a price close to the physical copy.

Bollywood stars like Pankaj Tripathi, Suneil Shetty, Sonu Sood have made investments in AI-based startups that build solutions in the fields of agriculture, social media etc.

In the past, actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan have forayed into the world of NFTs by launching their collectibles. Singer Kailash Kher and designer Manish Malhotra have also launched their NFT collectibles in the past.

Ikonz Studios is looking to looking to raise $10 million in Series-A funding and the company would deploy the funds to expand the team and build AI tools for the entertainment industry, reported The Economic Times.