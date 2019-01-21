App
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 10:51 AM IST

Amazon’s new Echo Input brings voice activation to your audio setup

Amazon Echo Input is a device capable of turning any speaker into a smart speaker.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

CES 2019 saw the announcement of Amazon’s Alexa support in everything from TVs to toilets, marking a new stride in the smart home revolution. This revolution is well on its way in India, with Amazon announcing the sale of its Echo Input, a device capable of turning any speaker into a smart speaker.

Turn your dumb speaker into a smart speaker

The Echo Input adds Alexa support to your existing audio system, making it voice activated. Once set up, the Echo Input works like an Echo Dot without a speaker. You can use your voice to stream music, check the news, adjust volume and so much more. The Echo Input can stream music from Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, Gaana, Hungama Music. The Echo Input basically, brings Alexa to your dumb speaker or audio system, instantly converting it into a smart one.

Shout from across the room

related news

The Echo Input will be available in black or white and houses a quartet of far-field microphones. All you have to do is say “Alexa” from across the room, and the Input will respond. The Input features a Micro-USB jack for powering it up, a 3.5mm aux jack, in case your audio system doesn’t have Bluetooth support (If it doesn’t, time to get an upgrade) and two buttons one to mute the mic and the other to activate the speaker without using your voice. The four in-built microphones utilise beam-forming technology and enhanced noise cancellation.

Get a bundle it's cheaper

The Echo Input will cost around Rs 3,000, but there are a couple of Amazon bundles you can take advantage off to get the Echo Put for free or at half the rate. You can get an Echo Input free on the Bose Soundlink Revolve (Rs 24,500) or UE Boom 3 (Rs 13,000) portable speaker. The Echo Input is also available at half rate when bundled with the JBL Go 2 portable speaker.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 10:51 am

tags #Alexa #Amazon #Technology

