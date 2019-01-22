All you need to know about Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet (3rd Gen)

Lenovo’s latest ThinkPad X1 Tablet offers all the power of a laptop with the portability of a tablet. The X1 tablets have consistently impressed 2-in-1 users, and the newest addition to the series is no exception. The tablet is built to offer business users quality and durability, while still providing value for money. The Lenovo X1 Tablet is powered by an 8th-gen Intel quad-core Core processor, 512GB SSD, a new 3,000x2,000 IPS display, and a larger battery.

The 3rd Gen Lenovo X1 Tablet features a practical yet impressive design. This 2-in-1 laptop boasts an aluminium, magnesium and Gorilla glass construction, capable of withstanding twelve MIL-STD 810G tests. The matte finish offers a stylish look and makes it easy to grip. One of the stand-out features of the new Lenovo X1 ThinkPad is its tactically designed keyboard. The tear-off keyboard relies on strong magnets to make a reassuringly firm connection with the tablet, while the keys are clicky and offer an excellent typing feel.

The new X1 tablet has an impressive 3K resolution touchscreen. With a pleasing 3,000 x 2,000-pixel resolution offers a razor sharp 3:2 aspect ratio, and at 415 nits, the brightness. While the screen does have pretty large bezels, it accommodates two front-facing speakers, a fingerprint scanner and a Windows Hello-enabled IR face recognition system.

The new version of the ThinkPad X1 is equipped with an 8th generation Intel Core processor, which offers significant performance improvements from previous generations. The new ThinkPad X1 is engineered to emphasise productivity by utilising Intel’s Extreme Tuning Utility. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 artificially limits performance to meet its power threshold, ensuring it doesn’t throttle itself to adhere to thermal limits.

To conclude, the 3rd Gen Lenovo ThinkPad X1 is a productive workhorse.

What works for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet:— Intel Kaby Lake-R processors offer a massive performance bump— New Pen Pro stylus is comfortable in the hand— 3K IPS Touch Display on par with competitors— 512GB SSD provides improved performance with increased size— The reinforced keyboard offers an excellent typing experience