you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AirPods 2 vs AirPods: What is the difference?

The most significant difference between the new AirPods and its predecessor is the chipset used in them

Pranav Hegde
Source: Apple
Source: Apple
After many speculations and rumours, Apple AirPods second generation is finally here. The second generation AirPods (not AirPods 2) does have some new additions to the list of features, but not quite as many as expected. Numerous reports suggested that the next generation AirPods would have a new black colour with a glossy, matte finish like the Apple Pencil 2, etc. None of these features made it through in the final product. So what’s the difference between the latest AirPods versus its predecessor? We find out: 

Design

At first, both the AirPods look identical but the newest one has a LED indicator on the front of the wireless charging case. Apple has added a green charging indicator that informs the user about the charging status when placed on a Qi-compatible wireless charging mat. The standard charging case, however, is exactly the same as the original AirPods. Both cases have the same weight and dimensions and are only available in White. AirPods 1 users can purchase the wireless charging case separately for Rs 7,500 in India which would be available ‘later this spring’.

Processor

The most significant difference between the new AirPods and its predecessor is the chipset used in them. The original AirPods have a W1 chip inside them which already provides very efficient functionality and seamless connectivity. Apple has replaced the W1 chip with a proprietary H1 chip. Apple claims that with the new H1 chip, performance on the AirPods second generation has improved. The new chipset allows, even more, faster connection and switching between devices. Phone calls can be answered 1.5 times faster and the talk time has also been improved by up to 50 per cent. The biggest highlight, however, according to Apple is a custom audio architecture that would deliver higher quality sound from the H1 chip.

Hey Siri

Siri was available on AirPods 1. Users could double tap on either of the AirPods to invoke the voice assistant to make phone calls, play/pause music or adjust the volume. AirPods second generation makes the process a bit faster with the addition of ‘Hey Siri’. Users can say the two words followed by the task that they want the virtual assistant to do.

Battery Life

AirPods first generation has been known to offer great battery life. Users could listen to music for five hours and get a battery life for two hours of talk time. The battery case had a combined charging capacity of 24 hours.

With the new AirPods, Apple states that battery life has been improved to 50 per cent. Users can expect up to three hours of talk time while using the AirPods second generation, thanks to the new H1 chip. The battery life for music playback, however, is the same five hours as the predecessor.

Price

Apple has kept the AirPods second generation’s price the same as generation one. AirPods with standard charging case can be bought for $159 in the US. However, in India, the new AirPods with the standard case would be available for Rs 14,900. The first generation AirPods are currently available for Rs 12,000 on E-commerce websites.For AirPods with wireless charging case, users would have to shell out Rs 18,900 in India. The wireless charging case is compatible with first generation AirPods and can be bought separately for Rs 7,500 in the coming months.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 11:08 am

tags #AirPods #AirPods 2 vs AirPods 1 #Apple #wireless earphones

