English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Karti Chidambaram returns to Wordle amid CBI raids: 'No reason to miss out'

    The CBI has registered a case against Karti Chidambaram for allegedly receiving illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh to facilitate visa of 250 Chinese nationals during the UPA regime.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 17, 2022 / 03:18 PM IST
    Karti Chidambaram tweeted about the CBI raids carried out on Tuesday.

    Karti Chidambaram tweeted about the CBI raids carried out on Tuesday. "I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record," he said.


    After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided properties owned by him and his father and former Minister P Chidambaram, Congress leader Karti Chidambaram took to Twitter to update the number of times his office has been raided. And to share his Wordle score.

    "I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record," Karti Chidambaram tweeted.

    The CBI has registered a case against Karti Chidambaram for allegedly receiving illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh to facilitate visa of 250 Chinese nationals during the UPA regime. The agency raided his and his father P Chidambaram's properties in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai for the investigation.

    Karti is already under investigation in relation to getting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX media.

    Close

    Related stories

    But this did not stop him from making light of the matter as he soon tweeted, "My office has just updated on the 'record' twice in 2015, once in 2017, twice in 2018 and today. 6!"

    Karti Chidambaram even went on to play and share his Wordle score. "No reason to miss out my daily routine," he wrote.

    Meanwhile, his father veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram also reacted to the developments around noon, tweeting: "This morning, a CBI team searched my residence at Chennai and my official residence at Delhi. The team showed me a FIR in which I am not named as an accused. The search team found nothing and seized nothing. I may point out that the timing of the search is interesting. (sic)."



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #CBI #CBI raids #Congress #Karti Chidambaram #P Chidambaram #Wordle
    first published: May 17, 2022 03:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.