'Making time to upskill': After Berkeley, Smriti Irani completes Cambridge executive course

In November 2021, Smiti Irani had completed an online course from the University of California, Berkeley.

Union Minister Smriti Irani recently completed an executive course from the University of Cambridge. The minister for women and child development on Sunday shared a photo of her certificate of completing the course, titled “Business Analytics: Decision Making Using Data”.

“To be purposeful has been at the core of my being... to live my realities with joy and continue to learn has been my endeavour.. sharing one more experience of living and learning.. this time with Cambridge Judge Business School,” she wrote on Instagram and LinkedIn.

In November 2021, Smriti Irani had completed an online course from the University of California, Berkeley. The programme was titled “Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies”.

“The pandemic with its challenges also presented an opportunity to learn, to live a fulfilled life; after @UCBerkeley enjoyed my learning at @Cambridge_Uni. Making time to upskill is a joy indeed,” she tweeted, sharing her Berkely and Cambridge certificates.



The pandemic with its challenges also presented an opportunity to learn, to live a fulfilled life; after @UCBerkeley enjoyed my learning at @Cambridge_Uni .. making time to upskill is a joy indeed. pic.twitter.com/mzbLnb6bKN — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 20, 2022

Irani, 45, also turned author last year, launching her debut book, “Lal Salaam”, published by Westland Books. The novel is inspired by the killings of 76 CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel in Chhattisgah’s Naxal-hit Dantewada in April 2010.