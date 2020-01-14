App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP slams Cong for reopening Pulwama case, questioning Pak involvement

Forty CRPF troopers were killed in the February 2019 Pulwama terror attack and Chowdhury suspects Singh's involvement in the incident.

Jagyaseni Biswas

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury has urged authorities to reinvestigate the Pulwama case after decorated Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) top cop Davinder Singh was found travelling with terrorists.

Singh was apprehended by J&K Police (JKP) while travelling with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists on January 11.

Posting a series of tweets on January 14, the parliamentarian from West Bengal hinted that Singh, who is the Deputy Superintendent of JKP, might be involved in the February 14, 2019 attack that claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers.

Close

Chowdhury tweeted that if the cop was named "Davindar Khan" (sic), the "troll regiment of RSS would have reacted more stringently". He further added that "we cannot afford to be penny wise and pound foolish".

related news

"Now question will certainly be arisen as to who were the real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident, need a fresh look on it," he added (sic).



Speaking to CNN-News18, he defended his comment saying: "The arrest of Davinder Singh has a great implication on the functioning of the security mechanism. Therefore, it is important we take a relook at the Pulwama blast to ascertain if the 'trojan horse' was complicit in the attack."

Defending Chowdhury's comment, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said: "The issue is that Davinder Singh was in charge during the Pulwama incident and we need to find out if he was used as a pawn. This is not about religion or communalising. Our jawans were martyred and there should be a full investigation into the matter."

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, however, has slammed the "nefarious designs" of the Congress to underplay Pakistan's involvement in terror attacks on India's soil.

In a series of tweets from BJP's official Twitter handle, their spokesperson Sambit Patra wrote:


Meanwhile, right-wing ideologue Shiv Sena too hit out at the Congress party for questioning the Indian Armed Forces.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 11:48 am

tags #Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary #Hizbul Mujahideen #Jammu and Kashmir Police #Pulwama terror attack

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.