BJP slams Cong for reopening Pulwama case, questioning Pak involvement

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury has urged authorities to reinvestigate the Pulwama case after decorated Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) top cop Davinder Singh was found travelling with terrorists.

Singh was apprehended by J&K Police (JKP) while travelling with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists on January 11.

Posting a series of tweets on January 14, the parliamentarian from West Bengal hinted that Singh, who is the Deputy Superintendent of JKP, might be involved in the February 14, 2019 attack that claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers.

Chowdhury tweeted that if the cop was named "Davindar Khan" (sic), the "troll regiment of RSS would have reacted more stringently". He further added that "we cannot afford to be penny wise and pound foolish".



Had #DavindarSingh by default been Davindar khan ,the reaction of troll regiment of RSS would have been more strident and vociferous. Enemies of our country ought to be condemned irrespective of Colour, Creed, and Religion.

The chink in the armour is exposed in the valley much to the consternation of us,we can not afford ourselves to be penny wise and pound foolish,

Now question will certainly be arisen as to who were the real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident, need a fresh look on it.

"Now question will certainly be arisen as to who were the real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident, need a fresh look on it," he added (sic).

Speaking to CNN-News18, he defended his comment saying: "The arrest of Davinder Singh has a great implication on the functioning of the security mechanism. Therefore, it is important we take a relook at the Pulwama blast to ascertain if the 'trojan horse' was complicit in the attack."

Defending Chowdhury's comment, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said: "The issue is that Davinder Singh was in charge during the Pulwama incident and we need to find out if he was used as a pawn. This is not about religion or communalising. Our jawans were martyred and there should be a full investigation into the matter."

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, however, has slammed the "nefarious designs" of the Congress to underplay Pakistan's involvement in terror attacks on India's soil.



I challenge the Congress leadership to come on camera and say if they have any doubts about the Pulwama attacks. If they have any doubt about our Army or our Intelligence agencies. If they have doubt that Pakistan didn't do Pulwama, they should come forward: Dr. @sambitswaraj

I ask the leaders of Congress: "Do you have any doubts as to who were the perpetrators of the Pulwama attacks?": Dr. @sambitswaraj pic.twitter.com/noh8TVHW1V

