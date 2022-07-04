English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Aspiring transgender pilot, refused clearance by DGCA, works as Zomato delivery person

    Adam Harry, 23, plans to move the Bombay High Court against the DGCA's refusal to grant him clearance because he is receiving hormone therapy.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 04, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
    Adam Harry. (Image credit: Facebook)

    Adam Harry. (Image credit: Facebook)


    Adam Harry, a 23-year-old transgender person, has always dreamt of being a pilot but India’s aviation watchdog says he is unfit to fly because he is receiving hormone therapy.

    Harry had successfully enrolled in the Rajiv Gandhi Academy for Aviation Technology in Thiruvananthapuram in 2020 but when it came to getting medical clearance for a student licence, he hit a wall, The Hindu reported.

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), after an extensive medical examination, said gender dysphoria -- mismatch between  biological sex and their gender identity -- made him "temporary unfit" for a licence.

    Harry was assigned female at birth but grew up to identify as a man. He has been receiving sex hormone therapy.

    Trans persons need life-long medical support. But DCGA told him that till the time he is on medication, he will not receive clearance, The Hindu reported. Harry has been compelled to take up a delivery job with Zomato.

    Close

    Related stories

    For him, stopping treatment is not an option.

    "I can't sacrifice my identity for my profession," the 23-year-old told the newspaper. "I want to be able to fly as who I am."

    Harry plans to move the Bombay High Court against the DGCA's refusal to grant him clearance till he is in therapy.

    On social media, there was an outpouring of support for the aspiring pilot. LGTBQ community "Yes We Exist" described the DGCA's eligibility criteria as "transphobic and unscientific".

     

    "It's a shame," an Instagram user said in response to their post about Harry. "They could have welcomed him and made history becoming the first trans man pilot in India. Instead they chose to humiliate, insult and degrade him. I hope he gets justice."

    "This is so unfortunate! Sending you our support! You will come out of this in literal flying colours," another user said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #DGCA #LGTBQ rights #pilot
    first published: Jul 4, 2022 12:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.