A smart oven, ring, glasses and more: Amazon announces multiple Alexa-enabled devices

Amazon recently took the wraps off several new Alexa-enabled products at an event in Seattle, Washington. The e-commerce giant launched a high-end Echo Studio, an Echo Dot with a clock, Echo Buds, Echo Show 8, Echo Frames, a three-in-one Smart Oven and more. So, without any further delay, let’s take a look at everything announced at the on-going Alexa event.

Echo Glow

The Echo Glow is a colourful glowing sphere that cycles through different colours when tapped. It also comes with a campfire mode but does little else. While the Echo Glow does look pretty cool, it costs $30 (Approx. Rs 2,200). That’s a lot for something that just changes colours.

Echo Frames

Amazon’s new Echo Frames were undoubtedly one of the best products revealed at the event. The Echo Frames are smart glasses with a small speaker and microphone to give you Alexa access on the go. The Frames don’t have a display or camera but can be paired with Android phones to make calls, play music or podcasts, and get notifications. The Frames are regular glasses with integrated Alexa support. Amazon hasn’t mentioned anything about compatibility of the Frames with iPhones and AR capabilities, if any, of the smart glasses. One pair of Alexa-enabled smart glasses will set you back $179.99 (Approx. Rs 12,800).

Echo Buds

The Echo Buds mark Amazon’s first foray into headphones. Amazon’s Buds will have Alexa support and will surprisingly work Siri, or Google Assistant as well. The Echo Buds are equipped with dual armature drivers in each bud to deliver a good balance in sound. The Buds also feature Bose’s smart noise isolation to keep ambient sound at bay. Amazon claims that the Echo Buds will offer five hours of continuous battery life and require one hour to fully charge.

Echo Loop

Amazon’s Echo Loop is a ring with Alexa support. The Loop has a button on the bottom and a titanium frame. Tapping on the button will allow you to give voice commands. This high-tech piece of jewellery has a haptic engine that provides feedback when you press the button or if you get a notification. It also has a built-in speaker and microphone; in case you need to take brief calls. Amazon’s Alexa-enabled smart ring will be available by exclusive invite for $129.99 (Approx. Rs 9,300).

Alexa Smart Oven

The Alexa Smart Oven is a big improvement on last year’s AmazonBasics Microwave. The new smart oven offers a combination of microwave, convection oven, food warmer, air fryer, and Alexa support. You can ask Alexa to start or stop cooking or preheat the oven, and more. There’s a new ‘scan to cook’ feature that will work with loads of prepackaged food products. The Alexa Smart Oven doesn’t have a speaker or microphone and will have to be controlled with another Alexa-enabled device like an Echo Dot. Amazon’s smart oven will set you back $249.99 (Approx. Rs 17,750).

Echo Studio

Amazon finally introduced a high-end smart speaker to compete with the likes of Google Home Max and Apple HomePod. The Echo Studio is a top-end Echo speaker and the first smart speaker to feature 3D audio via Dolby Atmos. The Echo Studio has three midrange speakers on the top, left and right. The Echo Studio sports a new fabric design including a twilight blue shade, and 3-inch woofers. Amazon’s most premium Echo speaker costs $200 (Approx. Rs 14,200).

Amazon Sidewalk and Ring Fetch

Amazon also announced a new secure wireless standard at its Alexa event. Amazon Sidewalk is a low-bandwidth protocol designed to power ultra-low devices while connecting to them over long distances. The first device to use Sidewalk is a pet collar called Ring Fetch, and it can be used to track your pets if they leave a certain location like a yard.

Echo Show 8

Amazon’s new 8-inch Echo Show joins the flagship 10-inch and entry-level 5.5-inch Echo Shows. Considering the Echo Show 8’s bigger size, it can be used for watching videos or making voice calls. The 8-inch HD display is touch-enabled and offers Alexa support. It can be used for everything from shopping to browsing through recipes while cooking. The Echo Show 8 will cost $130 (Approx. Rs 9,250) and is available for pre-order in the U.S.

Amazon also announced several other products at its event including a new Echo smart speaker, the Echo Flex – A small Echo speaker that plugs into a wall outlet, a less expensive Ring Stick Up Cam and an indoor Ring camera, a cheaper Eero mesh router system, and an Echo Dot with a clock.