6-year-old made to perform sex act as classmates recorded it on iPad: report

Two six-year-olds in Texas allegedly engaged in a 'mutual' sex act (Representational image)

The enraged parents of a six-year-old student at a Texas elementary school say she was forced to perform a sex act on one classmate as another recorded it on a school-issued iPad. The alleged sexual assault at Plainview South Elementary sent shockwaves through the community and led to protestors swarming the school to demand more transparency and better handling of the case last week. The Plainview Independent School District, however, refuted the allegations of assault May 10, saying the sexual contact between the two six-year-old students was mutual.

According to The New York Post, the incident occurred on April 19 at Plainview South Elementary but came to light only when word spread on social media.

The six-year-old girl told her family that a boy in her class pulled her under the desk and forced her to perform a sexual act. Another student recorded the whole thing on a school-issued iPad while a teacher who was in the classroom did not see or hear anything.

Heather Gonzales, an older cousin of the girl, said she tried to resist the assault. “She said she was hitting him with the poetry book,” Gonzales said.

A day after the alleged assault, students watched the video on the iPad until the teacher took it away. A student had locked the iPad and the teacher sent the device to IT to be unlocked, which is when the disturbing video was discovered.

According to a KCBD report, law enforcement officials who reviewed the video say “a sexual assault did not occur.” They called it “mutual inappropriate sexual contact between two 6-year-old students” where there was “no outcry for help or struggle.”

“All 6-year-old children involved in the incident are victims and being treated as such due to the occurrence of behaviors that are not typical of 6-year-old students,” the Plainview Independent School District said in a statement.