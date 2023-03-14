English
    Bharti Airtel hikes entry-level prepaid tariff in remaining three circles

    The tariff hikes began in November 2022 in two circles of Haryana and Odisha, and within five months it has been rolled out across all circles in India.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 14, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
    Earlier, customers used to have Rs 99 prepaid recharge plan option with 28 days validity.

    Bharti Airtel has hiked the entry-level tariffs in the three circles - Gujarat, Kolkata and Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, according to a report by TelecomTalk. With this, the telecom company has made the Rs 155 plan the only entry-level recharge option across all 22 circles in the country; making it a pan-India hike of over 56 percent.

    The tariff hikes began in November 2022 in two circles of Haryana and Odisha, where the telco withdrew its entry-level minimum recharge pack of Rs 99. Within five months, it has been rolled out across all circles in India.

    Also Read: Jefferies upgrades Bharti Airtel to buy, sees 13% per-user revenue growth by FY25

    Bharti Airtel in February had removed the Rs 99 prepaid plan in Maharashtra and Kerala. Earlier, customers used to have Rs 99 prepaid recharge plan option with 28 days validity.

    On the 5G front, the company has a 5G Plus service now available in over 265 cities and plans to cover most of the country by March 2024. According to research firm Jefferies, the telecom major is likely to see 13 percent growth in its average revenue per user (ARPU) over FY23-25. During this period, its share in the telecom market is likely to widen on 5G rollouts.

    first published: Mar 14, 2023 09:54 am