App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 08:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AGR case: Here are the key takeaways from the Supreme Court hearing

The apex court had on October 24, 2019, ruled that the statutory dues need to be calculated by including non-telecom revenues in AGR of telecom companies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court (SC) on March 18 pulled up telecom companies and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for undertaking a 'self-assessment' of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

The apex court had on October 24, 2019, ruled that the statutory dues need to be calculated by including non-telecom revenues in AGR of telecom companies. It had upheld the DoT's definition of AGR and termed "frivolous" the nature of objections raised by the telecom service providers.

Also Read | AGR order: All dues to be paid, no self-assessment or objections to be entertained, says Supreme Court

Close

The court had ordered telcos to clear total dues of Rs 1.47 lakh crore in line with the telecom department's estimate.

related news

Vodafone IdeaBharti Airtel, and Tata Teleservices owe the highest amounts to the DoT.

Here are the key observations made by the apex court during the AGR case hearing earlier today:

- The SC rejected the self-assessment exercise undertaken by telecom players, whereby the overall AGR dues of the companies involved fall almost Rs 82,300 crore short of the DoT's estimate.

-The DoT estimate of pending dues was confirmed by the SC, it said, adding that no backtracking in the matter can be permitted.

-The court also refused to take up the telecom department's request to grant a 20-year moratorium to telecom companies for repayment of the said dues. It said the application would be taken up at the next hearing in the case, after two weeks.

-The companies are trying to 'hoodwink' the court and violating its orders, the SC said.

-The top executives of all telcos involved in the matter will be summoned if required, the court stated.

-The media's role in the matter was also referred to by the court, wherein it said that articles in the newspaper will not influence its decision.

-The top court added that it would only consider looking at the manner of repayment of dues and no change in the amount payable would be entertained.

(With PTI inputs)

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 08:53 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies #Department of Telecommunications #India #Telecom #Vodafone-Idea

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.