You can now recharge your FASTag accounts using Google Pay

Google Pay is looking to take advantage of the new FASTag system by allowing its users to recharge their FASTag accounts through the app. Google Pay has added a new Unified Payments Interface (UPI) feature that will enable users to link FASTag accounts to the app, allowing users to recharge and track all payments.

The new UPI facility is available on both Android and iOS versions of Google Pay. To recharge FASTag accounts via Google Pay, users will have to open the ‘FASTag’ category under ‘Bill Payments’ section and choose the bank that has issued their FASTag.

The company said in a statement; “On the next screen, enter your vehicle number and proceed to pay with your bank account. Users can also check their FASTag account balance for FASTags issued by supported banks with the tap of a button.”

The FASTag electronic toll collection system is operated by the National Highway Authority of India. The system employs RFDI technology for making automated toll payments directly from a linked savings account or through a prepaid method.

Major Indian automobile manufacturers are now offering FASTag RFID stickers on new vehicles. However, if you have an old vehicle, you can get a FASTag at point-of-sale locations set up at toll plazas on all national highways, transport hubs, certified banks (23), and Regional Transport Offices.