Xiaomi unveils several details about upcoming Mi 9 flagship smartphone

Xiaomi is set to release another Mi flagship, the Mi 9, on the 20th of February 2019, the same day as Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event.

While the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT was the first smartphone to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset; both Samsung and Xiaomi are set to introduce the world to smartphones with the Snapdragon 855 SoC in just two days. Both smartphones will feature a variant with a whopping 12GB of RAM.

Triple Camera Setup

Xiaomi has confirmed a triple camera setup on the Mi 9 with a primary 48-megapixel camera with 0.8 µm pixel size and a 1/2-inch image sensor. The phone will also feature a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper with 117-degree FoV and f/2.2 aperture and a telephoto lens with a 12-megapixel sensor and f/2.2 aperture. The camera setup will be lined vertically and supported by Laser Autofocus.

Super AMOLED Display

In terms of the display, Xiaomi is adopting a Samsung-made AMOLED panel with Gorilla Glass 6. The screen will feature an FHD+ resolution, 103.8% NTSC wide colour gamut, and 600-nit brightness with High Brightness Mode support.

Xiaomi claims that the in-display optical fingerprint sensor on the Mi 9 will be 25% per cent faster than the previous generation sensor. Integrated features like Reading Mode 2.0 and Sunlight Mode 2.0 to will improve readability in all conditions. The new Mi 9’s 90.7% screen-to-body ratio is made possible with the adoption of a waterdrop notch.

Fastest Wireless Charging

Additionally, Xiaomi has confirmed support for 20W wireless charging on the Mi 9, which will make it the fastest wireless charging smartphone at launch. The Game Turbo feature on the Mi9 combined with its sound output equivalent to that of a 0.9cc large speaker box will deliver an immersive gaming experience.

Xiaomi is extremely proud of the upcoming Mi 9 smartphone. The Chinese smartphone giant has actively participated in revealing new specs and official renders of the Mi 9. Xiaomi recently shared a video unveiling a transparent edition of the Mi 9 on their Weibo handle.

The transparent edition of the Mi 9 was showcased in an official Alita: Battle Angel trailer. Considering the Chinese tech giant isn’t known for its high smartphones pricing, the Mi 9 may just offer an unrivalled price-to-performance ratio.