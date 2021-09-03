Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro with AptX Adaptive Codec support launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Xiaomi recently dropped the Redmi 10 Prime in India’s sub-15K segment. But the Redmi 10 Prime wasn’t the only budget device the company revealed in India today; we also saw the launch of the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro true wireless earbuds.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro Price in India

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is priced at Rs 2,999 in India. The earbuds are available in Blue, Pink, and White colours. They will go on sale through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers from September 9 at 12:00 pm.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro Features and specs

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro TWS earbuds feature a dual driver setup with a dynamic driver and balanced armature driver. The buds come with the Qualcomm QCC3040 chipset with aptX Adaptive Audio Codec. Qualcomm’s aptX adaptive is designed to deliver HD audio wirelessly over Bluetooth with an adaptive bit rate that adjusts automatically to provide a seamless audio experience.

Xiaomi’s latest true wireless earbuds feature touch controls for voice calls and to control media playback. The infrared (IR) sensors enable in-ear detection to automatically pause playback when the earbuds are removed from the ears. They also support the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology for high-definition wireless audio, faster pairing, and stable connectivity.

The Earbuds 3 Pro also brings 86ms wireless latency for gaming or streaming. Each earbud packs a 43mAh battery, while the case features a 600 mAh battery. The buds alone can deliver up to seven hours of playback, bumping it up to 30 hours with the case. The earbuds can also be paired through a USB Type-C port. The Earbuds 3 Pro is IPX4 certificated for sweat resistance.