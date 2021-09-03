Redmi 10 Prime with 50 MP quad cameras, 6,000 mAh battery, 90Hz display launched in India

Xiaomi has officially dropped the first non-Note Redmi phone in India. The Redmi 10 Prime is a revamped version of the Redmi 10 that was unveiled in certain regions last month. The Redmi 10 Prime brings a lot of improvements over its predecessor in the specifications department, including a new chipset, improved cameras, a high-refresh-rate display, and a bigger battery.

Redmi 10 Prime Price in India

The Redmi 10 Prime is priced at Rs 12,499 in India for the 4GB/64GB version, while the 6GB/128GB model will set you back Rs 14,499. The Redmi 10 Prime will be available in Astral White, Bifrost White, and Phantom Black colours. It will go on sale from September 7 through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Mi Studios, and retail outlets in India.

Redmi 10 Prime Specifications

The Redmi 10 Prime is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM with support for RAM expansion up to 2GB. The phone’s storage is further expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card. The device sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

For optics, the Redmi 10 Prime gets a quad-camera setup with a 50 MP sensor at the helm. The other three camera sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide, a 2 MP macro, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the hole-punch cut-out features an 8 MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Redmi 10 Prime packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, although the phone ships with a 22.5W adapter. The phone also supports 9W reserve charging. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, and more. The Redmi 10 Prime also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top.