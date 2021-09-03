MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Redmi 10 Prime with 50 MP quad cameras, 6,000 mAh battery, 90Hz display launched in India

The Redmi 10 Prime is priced at Rs 12,499 in India for the 4GB/64GB model.

Moneycontrol News
September 03, 2021 / 04:22 PM IST

Xiaomi has officially dropped the first non-Note Redmi phone in India. The Redmi 10 Prime is a revamped version of the Redmi 10 that was unveiled in certain regions last month. The Redmi 10 Prime brings a lot of improvements over its predecessor in the specifications department, including a new chipset, improved cameras, a high-refresh-rate display, and a bigger battery.

Redmi 10 Prime Price in India 

The Redmi 10 Prime is priced at Rs 12,499 in India for the 4GB/64GB version, while the 6GB/128GB model will set you back Rs 14,499. The Redmi 10 Prime will be available in Astral White, Bifrost White, and Phantom Black colours. It will go on sale from September 7 through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Mi Studios, and retail outlets in India.

Redmi 10 Prime Specifications 

The Redmi 10 Prime is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM with support for RAM expansion up to 2GB. The phone’s storage is further expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card. The device sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

Close

Related stories

Redmi

For optics, the Redmi 10 Prime gets a quad-camera setup with a 50 MP sensor at the helm. The other three camera sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide, a 2 MP macro, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the hole-punch cut-out features an 8 MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Redmi 10 Prime packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, although the phone ships with a 22.5W adapter. The phone also supports 9W reserve charging. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, and more. The Redmi 10 Prime also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Sep 3, 2021 04:22 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.