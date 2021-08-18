Xiaomi Redmi 10 arrives with MediaTek G88 SoC, 50 MP quad cameras, 90Hz display: Check details

Xiaomi has officially dropped the Redmi 10 and as expected, the device offers a major update over the Redmi 9. The Redmi 10 is equipped with MediaTek chipset, quad cameras, a sizeable battery, and a high-refresh-rate panel.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Price

The Redmi 10 features a starting price of $180 (roughly Rs 13,400) for the base 4GB/64GB model. However, the device is also available in a 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB configuration that will set you back $200 (roughly Rs 14,850) and $220 (roughly Rs 16,350), respectively.

The Redmi 10 is available in matte Carbon Gray and Pebble White colour options as well as a glossy Sea Blue finish. The phone will be available from August 20, although there is no word on availability in India yet.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Specifications

The Redmi 10 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM. The phone also comes with up to 128GB of storage, although there is no mention of expandable storage. The Redmi 10 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate that is adjustable between 45Hz, 60Hz, and 90Hz.

The Redmi 10 opts for a quad-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. Additionally, the hole-punch cutout on the display houses an 8 MP selfie shooter.

The Redmi 10 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and 9W reverse wired charging. The phone runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Redmi 10 also features dual speakers with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, and more.