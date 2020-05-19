Xiaomi MIUI 12 Global launch on May 19: Where to watch live-stream, features, list of eligible devices

Xiaomi will unveil the MIUI 12 Global ROM on May 19. MIUI 12 was previously launched in China a couple of weeks ago, which gave us a glimpse of the new interface and upgrades that Xiaomi will release for its Mi and Redmi smartphones later this year.

Xiaomi MIUI 12 launch: Where to watch live-stream, India live-stream time

MIUI 12 Global ROM will be unveiled at 20:00/ GMT + 8.00 hours. Xiaomi will be hosting a virtual event, which will be broadcasted on all its social media channels. In India, MIUI 12 live-stream will begin at 5.30 pm IST. Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain has also posted the MIUI 12 live-stream link on Twitter.

MIUI 12 features and upgrades

MIUI 12 was launched as a closed beta update in China on April 29. The Chinese ROM is slated to get a wider release in June. We can expect the global MIUI 12 ROM to feature the same features and privacy upgrades as the Chinese ROM.

MIUI 12 features a new interface and comes with Super Visual Design that presents data in the form of graphs and visual diagrams for easier understanding of information. Another new addition is ‘Super Wallpapers’ which includes high-resolution 3D wallpapers of the Moon, Earth, and Mars. There is also a new Dark Mode 2.0 that dims the background wallpaper and adjusts the font brightness.

The list of MIUI 12 upgrades also includes new animations for smoother user experience, a new notification shade with bigger buttons and sliders.

Not just visually, MIUI 12 gets upgrades in terms of privacy as well. Xiaomi claims that MiUi 12 is the first mobile operating system to have passed TÜV Rheinland’s Android System Enhanced Privacy Protection Test. The company has introduced a new ‘virtual ID’ security protocol that restricts suspicious apps from trying to get hands on to the user’s personal information.

Xiaomi will also introduce a new security feature called Barbed Wire that will allow users to give in-app permissions for a limited time.

List of eligible devices for MIUI 12

In China, Xiaomi has already announced the list of eligible Mi and Redmi devices that will receive the MIUI 12 update in three phases. The premium set of Mi and Redmi devices like Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 9 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30, Redmi K20 Pro, and Redmi K20 will be a part of the first batch to receive MIUI 12 updates.

The second phase will consist of smartphones which include Mi Mix 3, Mi 8 series, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 series.

Xiaomi will roll out MIUI 12 for Mi Mix 3, Mi 8 series, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 series in the third phase. The exact date for the wider release in China is unknown but the company plans to begin the rollout in June. Xiaomi India is expected to unveil the list of eligible devices and their rollout details soon after the MIUI 12 global launch.



