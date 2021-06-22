Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite launched in India with Snapdragon 732G SoC, 90Hz AMOLED Display: Check Price, Specs, Availability

Xiaomi just dropped the Mi 11 Lite in India. The Mi 11 Lite is the most affordable smartphone in the Mi 11 lineup and follows the launch of the Mi 11X (Review), Mi 11X Pro (Review), and Mi 11 Ultra (Review). Xiaomi only unveiled the 4G version of the Mi 11 Lite in India, although a 5G variant is available in China.

Mi 11 Lite Price in India



(incl. offers) So, save the date to pre-book the slimmest and the lightest smartphone of 2021 starting from 25th June, 12 noon #LiteAndLoaded #Mi11Lite pic.twitter.com/oud9MsVPiJ — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 22, 2021

The Mi 11 Lite features a starting price of Rs 21,999 in India for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB variant costs Rs 23,999. The Mi 11 Lite is available in Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue, and Vinyl Black colour options. Pre-orders for the device will begin on June 25, while the first sale will begin on June 28 on Flipkart, Xiaomi’s online store, and other major retailers across India.

Mi 11 Lite Specifications

The Mi 11 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage It also packs a 4,250 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The phone runs Android 11 based on MIUI.

The Mi 11 Lite sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Mi 11 Lite gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64 MP primary sensor. The other two camera sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 5 MP TeleMacro unit. On the front, the hole-punch cutout houses a 16 MP selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and more. The phone also opts for a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Mi 11 Lite is touted as the slimmest smartphone of 2021, measuring only 6.8mm thick and weighing 157 grams.