Xiaomi Mi 10S launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, 108MP quad-camera setup

Xiaomi Mi 10S price and specifications have been announced. The Mi 10S is yet another smartphone under the Xiaomi Mi 10 series. It comes with premium hardware like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 108MP quad-camera setup, etc. There is no word on the Xiaomi Mi 10S launch in India at the moment.

Xiaomi Mi 10S price

The Mi 10S price in China starts at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 36,900) for the 8GB+128GB model. The device also comes in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs 39,200), and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs 42,500), respectively.

The phone has been launched in three colours - Blue, Black, and White.

Xiaomi Mi 10S specifications

The Mi 10s features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display. The display has a tiny hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner for the front camera. It also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate support and has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

For optics, the phone has a quad-camera setup on the back. There is a 108MP primary camera sensor coupled with a 13MP ultrawide sensor with a 123-degree field of view. The phone also has a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro lens.

The rear camera shoots up to 8K 30 fps videos. For selfies, the phone comes with a 20MP front camera sensor.

In terms of performance, the Mi 10S packs a 4,780 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The device also supports 30W fast wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory.

The Mi 10S runs on MIUI 12 out of the box based on Android 11.

It weighs 208 grams and is 8.96mm thick.