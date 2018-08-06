App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi launches Qin feature phone that is AI and 4G enabled

The company says it raised more than Rs 1 crore  in the first hour of its crowdfunding campaign

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chinese mobile manufacturing major Xiaomi has announced the launch of its latest phone – the Qin (pronounced shin).

The phone is being launched through a crowdfunding campaign and will feature a 4G antenna, a USB-C port, and an artificial intelligence (AI) interface; the phone will be available at a price of just 199 Chinese Yuan (around Rs 2,000).

Screenshot_2018-08-06 多亲AI功能电话-小米有品(2)

According to a report by Digital Trends, the Qin comes with a 2.8-inch screen with a resolution of 320 x 240, a T9 (predictive text) keypad, 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Its design is nostalgic, similar to the old hardened Nokia handsets and, sources say, its AI capabilities will include real-time translation.

related news

Screenshot_2018-08-06 多亲AI功能电话-小米有品(1)

Xiaomi is making the phone available in two models – Qin 1 and Qin 1s. The former is the lower-powered model and comes with a MediaTek MT6260A chipset, 8 MB (not GB) RAM, 16 MB of storage, and one ARM7 CPU core. It will not have GPS or LTE and will be able to access only 2G networks. The phone will have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity and will run on an OS known as ‘Nucleus’.

The Qin 1s is the more powerful of the two and sports a Spreadtrum SC9820 chipset, 256 MB RAM, 512 MB of storage and two 1.2 GHz Cortex-A53 cores. It will have GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G connectivity and will run on an OS referred to as ‘MOCOR5.’

Screenshot_2018-08-06 多亲AI功能电话-小米有品

Xiaomi claims that both models of the Qin will have dual-SIM support and will be able to run for up to 15 days on its 1480 mAh batteries. Despite all these cool features, the main drawbacks of both models of the Qin is that they will not have either front or rear cameras and will also not have a headphone jack.

As per the report, the phone is currently only available as part of the crowdfunding campaign and there is a high possibility that it will be never be sold anywhere outside China.

The phone has, however, made news in China as the crowdfunding campaign received nearly 1 million Yuan (about Rs 1 crore) in an hour of going live, apparently passing initial funding targets set by Xiaomi.

The Qin 1 is available for just 199 Chinese Yuan, while its older sibling the Qin 1s will come up to 299 Chinese Yuan (about Rs 3,000). Xiaomi’s official website says the phone will be released on 15 September.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 11:25 am

tags #Artificial Intelligence #Technology #world #Xiaomi

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.