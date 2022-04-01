Xiaomi 12 Pro is coming to India, likely to be launched on April 12

Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of Xiaomi 12 Pro in the Indian market after the flagship smartphone was unveiled in China in December 2021 and launched in several other markets in March.

The company tweeted to confirm that the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G would be “coming soon to India”.

An official launch date for the Xiaomi 12 Pro in India is yet to be announced but the phone could debut sometime in April. However, Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain has hinted at an April 12 launch date for the Xiaomi 12 Pro through a Twitter post on March 31.

As of now, it is unclear whether the company will also bring the vanilla Xiaomi 12 and more affordable Xiaomi 12X alongside the ‘Pro’.

Xiaomi 12 Pro expected price in India

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is priced at $999 (about Rs 76,300) for the base model. This suggests the Xiaomi 12 Pro’s price in India will likely be in the sub-70K segment, similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro and iQOO 9 Pro. India prices are usually lower than those in the European markets.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Specifications

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a 4,600 mAh battery. The phone supports 120W fast charging and comes with 50W wireless charging support. It sports a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP 1/1.28-inch Sony IMX707 primary camera sensor. There is also a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and a 50MP ultrawide camera sensor.

The phone has a 32MP front camera. The Xiaomi 12 Pro also sports a 6.73-inch 2K+ E5 AMOLED display. It is an LTPO panel that lets the display refresh between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display also comes with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision certification. The handset runs Android 12-based MIUI 13.