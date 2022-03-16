Xiaomi 12 Pro Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 launched with 50MP triple-camera setup, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Xiaomi 12 India launch event could take place soon.

Xiaomi has launched its new flagship series, the Xiaomi 12 globally. The company launched three new Android smartphones, namely the Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi 12 Pro. There is currently no word on the Xiaomi 12 India launch date. However, we expect the phones to land soon in India. The new flagship smartphones compete against the likes of the OnePlus 9RT, iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S22, etc.

Xiaomi 12 series price

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 12X in two storage options - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB. Xiaomi 12X price starts at $649 (roughly Rs 49,600). The Xiaomi 12 Pro also comes in two storage options - 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. Xiaomi 12 Pro price starts at $999 (roughly Rs 76,300).

The vanilla Xiaomi 12 arrives in 8GB + 128GB , 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options. It starts at $749 (roughly Rs 57,200).

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a 4,600 mAh battery. The phone supports 120W fast charging and comes with 50W wireless charging support. It sports a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP 1/1.28-inch Sony IMX707 primary camera sensor. There is also a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and a 50MP ultrawide camera sensor. The phone has a 32MP front camera.

The device sports a 6.73-inch 2K+ E5 AMOLED display. It is an LTPO panel which lets the display refresh between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display also comes with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision certification.

Xiaomi 12 specifications

The vanilla Xiaomi 12 features a 6.28-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The 12-bit display has a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a 4500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It also comes with 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

On the back, the Xiaomi 12 camera module houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide camera with a 123-degree field of view and a 5MP tele-macro camera. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera.

Xiaomi 12X specifications

Xiaomi 12X specifications include a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 870 5G SoC and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired charging support.

On the back, the Xiaomi 12X camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP tele-macro camera. For selfies, the device comes with a 20MP front camera.

All three devices will run Android 12-based MIUI 13.