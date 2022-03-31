OnePlus 10 Pro launched in India alongside Bullets Wireless Z2: Check Price, Specifications, Availability

The OnePlus 10 Pro has officially dropped in India. OnePlus’ latest flagship smartphone has been unveiled alongside the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 and a new Radiant Silver colour variant of the OnePlus Buds Pro. So, let’s take an in-depth look at the OnePlus 10 Pro’s price and specifications.

OnePlus 10 Pro Price in India

The OnePlus 10 Pro price in India is set at Rs 66,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model and Rs 71,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The OnePlus 10 Pro feature a starting price of EUR 899 (Roughly Rs 75,500) globally. The phone is available in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colour options. The OnePlus 10 Pro will go on sale on through Amazon India on April 05, 2022. Ahead of the launch, the company dropped the price of the OnePlus 9 Pro (Review) in India, which now starts from Rs 59,999.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also boasts a 5-layer 3D Passive Cooling System to maximise the performance of the Snapdragon chip. It runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 6.7-inch QHD+ (3216 × 1440 pixels) LTPO 2 AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate that can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz. The OnePlus 10 Pro is the first phone in the industry to come with Dual Color Calibration, which means its display is calibrated to deliver accurate, natural colours at two levels of brightness, resulting in 50 percent greater colour accuracy.

For optics, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 48 MP Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS. The main camera is paired with a 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultrawide shooter with a 150-degree FoV and an 8 MP telephoto unit with an f/2.4 aperture, 3.3x Optical Zoom, and OIS. The OnePlus 10 Pro also comes with the second-generation Hasselblad Camera for mobile. On the front, the phone uses a 32 MP Sony IMX615 camera sensor for selfies.

The OnePlus 10 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. The phone is equipped with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It has an in-display fingerprint reader and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and Gorilla Glass 5 on the back. It also gets an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband wireless earphones come with 12.4mm drivers for deeper and richer bass. The earphones are touted to deliver up to 30 hours of playback and offer wired fast-charging support, delivering up to 20 hours of audio playback on a 10-minute charge. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2's microphone is able to adjust its call noise reduction level to ensure clear and accurate voice detection.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 feature an IP55 rating for sweat resistance. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are priced at Rs 1,999. The earphones are available in Magico Black and Beam Blue colourways. OnePlus also launched a new Silver Radiant colour variant of the OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earphones, which are priced at Rs 9,990. Both the Bullets Wireless Z2 and the new colour variant of the Buds Pro will be available along with the OnePlus 10 Pro.